Quebec reports additional 52 COVID-19 deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting an additional 52 deaths linked to COVID-19 today.

The province continues to see its numbers of new cases drop, with just 156 in the past 24 hours for a total of 53,341.

Of the deaths reported today, 27 occurred prior to June 2 but were only reported now, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 5,081.

Hospitalizations continued to drop, down by 47 to 914, while the number of patients in intensive care held steady at 117.