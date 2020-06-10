Hamilton councillors throw support to Enbridge to provide natural gas to rural area

If any of the projects are selected by the province, the city will then conduct a more detailed analysis of the proposed pipeline expansion.

Enbridge Gas made a similar application to expand service to Sheffield in 2017, but the province did not select the project as part of its program. Council at the time approved Enbridge Gas’s application.

The current proposal to the province is different from its controversial $206-million 10-kilometre natural gas pipeline application that is proposed to go through Flamborough to the Ontario Energy Board. Local climate activists have criticized the proposal because the energy company is using “fracked gas.”

The Hamilton Conservation Authority has also opposed an Enbridge Gas easement request to allow the company to run the pipeline through conservation lands.

Hamilton Mountain resident Mary Love stated in a letter that councillors must oppose Enbridge’s pipeline expansion to the rural settlements. She said much of the company’s gas is fracked and called it “crack cocaine of fossil fuels."

“Why would your staff be recommending that people who need fuel use Enbridge Gas when geothermal is cheaper, cleaner and more sustainable?” she asked.

City staff said Enbridge received about 11 non-binding responses from companies proposing to invest in Hamilton’s Airport Employment Growth District that would collectively amount to about $1.35 billion and create over 6,000 direct jobs.

Alvin Chan, manager of legislative approvals for the City of Hamilton, said Enbridge Gas couldn’t identify the cost of a household to hook up to a natural gas pipeline, but the company said over a 40-year period the savings for residents could be in the “hundreds to thousands of dollars.”