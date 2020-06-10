Defund the police? Hamilton police board to hear motion on 20 per cent spending cut

The idea of cutting police spending by 20 per cent is suddenly up for debate at the Hamilton police service board amid worldwide protests over anti-Black racism and violent law enforcement.

A coalition of racialized activists have called on the government to reallocate police budget dollars to social services — but that conversation “cannot be led by police,” said well-known Black organizer Sarah Jama. A “token” 20 per cent cut is not enough, she added.

“Police have been harmful and continue to be harmful to our communities,” said Jama, who is sharing stories online of residents injured or killed by police as part of a campaign to “defund” and “demilitarize” law enforcement.

“So to have police deciding what to cut or when? That’s not the solution at all.”

A motion from Coun. Chad Collins going to the police services board Thursday does not actually ask members to commit to any spending cuts. Instead, it requests a report on the theoretical “service implications” of slashing $34 million from an annual budget of around $171 million.

The motion does not suggest particular cuts, but notes community demands to reallocate police dollars to improve social services and combat racism.

Similar calls are echoing across North America amid protests sparked by video footage of Black Minnesota resident George Floyd dying as a police officer kneels on his neck.

The fallout has already spurred a majority of Minneapolis councillors to vow to “dismantle” the city’s police service. Closer to home, Toronto’s city council will consider a motion to cut 10 per cent from that city’s $1-billion police budget later this month.

In an interview, Collins said he is “not sold” on the idea tackling admitted funding crises in areas like housing by cutting money from policing.

He noted some of his constituents are asking for “more police presence” to tackle problems like unsafe driving. But Collins also said he has received “dozens” of letters and emails from advocates urging all levels of government to consider repurposing at least some police funding.