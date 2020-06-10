Korchinski-Paquet's family says it will talk to SIU

TORONTO — The family of the Toronto woman who fell to her death while police officers were in her home says it will schedule an interview with Ontario's police watchdog.

Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family said in a statement Wednesday night it plans to talk with the Special Investigations Unit as soon as possible.

The statement came after the SIU said earlier in the day it still had not interviewed the family.

The family postponed interviews last week after their lawyer cited concerns about possible leaks from police sources regarding the case.