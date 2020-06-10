SIU waiting to hear from Korchinski-Paquet's family

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says investigators have not interviewed the family of the Toronto woman who fell to her death while officers were in her home.

The Special Investigations Unit says it is waiting to hear from the lawyer representing the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

The family postponed interviews last week after their lawyer cited concerns about possible leaks from police sources regarding the case.

A story published in the Toronto Sun says unnamed sources told the paper Korchinski-Paquet used a heavy appliance to block her balcony door before she fell to her death.