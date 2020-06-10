OPP lay new charges against suspended Toronto cop

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer suspended from the force after allegedly using his position to try and collect a debt is now accused of speeding down a major highway while impaired.

Const. Lionel Peters was suspended with pay from the Toronto force last May after serving for 17 years.

At the time, Toronto police alleged he showed up at a person's home early in the morning while in full uniform and carrying his firearm in order to collect a debt on behalf of a third party.

He was later charged with four counts, including extortion, threatening bodily harm and breach of trust.