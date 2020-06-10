Martin Regg Cohn: Doug Ford says he wants to fight racial injustice. So why is he undermining tribunals that help do just that?

When the government spouts its press lines about sparing no expense to fix a broken system, consider how it has transgressed our last line of defence against arbitrary power. Unlike our costly and inaccessible court system, Ontario’s judicial tribunals are often the only option for people who cannot afford the last resort of hiring fancy lawyers.

When Ford promises to combat the daily humiliations of racism, give a thought to the Human Rights Tribunal that deals with discrimination complaints but is slowly being dissolved. Two years ago, it relied on 22 full-time adjudicators but that fell to only 10 (and its roster of 35 who worked part-time has been slashed by two-thirds to a mere 12), according to Tribunal Watch.

When Ford keeps appealing to landlords against evicting tenants in mid-pandemic, consider how he has eviscerated the vital Landlord and Tenant Board that is their last defence against avarice, caprice and malice. Its 44 full-time adjudicators have been cut to 31 when residential tenants are desperate for protection.

When Ford proclaims allegiance to Ontario’s pristine parkland, do not forget the Environmental Review Tribunal that he has turned into an endangered species. From six full-time adjudicators, it went down to just one, with its part-time roster halved.

When Ford speaks of his soft spot for people devastated by the economics of COVID-19, remember the Social Benefits Tribunal that has been cut in half under his rule, with its full-time complement of adjudicators going down from 22 to 11.

Taken together, these four key tribunals have been roughly halved of their adjudicators (both full-time and part-time) from a pre-Ford total of 160 to a mere 87, according to a detailed tally carried out by Tribunal Watch.

The Attorney General’s ministry disputed the numbers from Tribunal Watch, but did not provide a detailed response at the outset. Only when pressed did they provide a further response, but without breakdowns of full-time versus part-time appointments allowing for comparative analysis.

But at the Human Rights Tribunal, even the government’s tally of 30 appointments suggests it is operating at approximately half-strength, compared to 57 before the Tories took power — with a similar shortfall at the Environmental Review and Social Benefits tribunals.

Today, at a time when the entire judicial system is coping with COVID-19 by experimenting with virtual hearings and conference calls, the entire edifice of quasi-judicial tribunals is crumbling.

Tenants need help now. Welfare recipients are desperate for relief now. Children’s aid interventions cannot wait. Youth custody appeals are urgent.

Racialized people want justice when facing systemic discrimination, not the systematic dismantling of our justice system.

At the very moment Ontarians need more breathing room, Ford’s Tories are starving the tribunals of staff, depriving them of the oxygen of expertise and experience that the judicial system requires. It is not unlike the arbitrary exercise of power by President Donald Trump, who has fired one inspector general after another in government departments to prevent oversight.

“It’s a dangerous thing to allow it to fall into disarray,” warns Naomi Overend, a former counsel at Ontario’s Human Rights Commission (now facing its own turmoil) and vice-chair of the Human Rights Tribunal. At a time when society is more preoccupied than ever about racial and sexual discrimination, the government risks blowback if it introduces partisanship and tardiness to tribunals where justice must be both blind and timely.

Never mind Ford’s previous boasts that you can just text him to get justice by cellphone, and count on him to sort it all out. In the real world, in mid-pandemic, you don’t call the premier to complain about mistreatment — especially by his own government.

You call for accountability.

Martin Regg Cohn is a Toronto-based columnist covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohn