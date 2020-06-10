B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

VICTORIA—British Columbia’s premier says the province and its top doctor have approved a proposal for the NHL to make Vancouver a possible playoff hub city in Western Canada during the pandemic.

John Horgan says he has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to advance the initiative put together by all three sides based on a modification of quarantine measures that would allow a team to remain together as a family or bubble.

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation, be responsible for any COVID-19 testing and agree to not interact with the public during a 14-day isolation period.

The NHL hasn’t yet named which two cities would host the games for the resumption of play, but possible locations include Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.