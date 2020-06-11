PM, Scheer trade barbs over disability benefit

"He is the one who waited months before bringing proposals forward to help people with disabilities; and then yesterday, when Conservatives proposed a motion to have Parliament meet to debate this legislation, it was Liberals who said no," Scheer said.

The Conservative motion called for the Commons resume normal sittings.

Trudeau was not in the Commons to respond but Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland suggested the Conservatives may have mistakenly blocked the disability benefit.

"The mistake yesterday was Liberals' shamefully saying no to allow Parliament to deal with that legislation and then disgustingly today trying to play petty politics on the backs of people with disabilities," Scheer retorted. "That's shameful, and Canadians won't forget it."

Freeland shot back: "What is shameful is to allow partisan politics and procedural manoeuvring to stop Canadians with disabilities who are truly facing additional challenges because of coronavirus. What is shameful and, indeed, disgusting, is to prevent those Canadians from getting that $600."

The finger pointing escalated despite a call from the chair of the Council of Canadians with Disabilities for all federal politicians to work together to help disabled Canadians weather the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are absolutely concerned that partisan politics reared just (as) some people living with disabilities might have seen relief during this pandemic," Jewelles Smith said in an email.

"We hope the parties realize that citizens with disabilities are struggling and seeking support from their government. There is a great deal of despair from those at the furthest margins right now."

Smith said she hopes the government will reconsider the parameters of the proposed benefit, which critics have said will cover just 40 per cent of Canadians with disabilities.

The benefit, along with other measures in the bill, are now in limbo.

Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez has vowed to continue negotiating with the opposition parties to try to find a resolution.

Most likely, that will involve introducing a separate bill for the disability benefit, which could be passed relatively quickly if at least one opposition party is prepared to support it and agree to limit the amount of time for debate.

The NDP has indicated it would not block the proposed benefit if it was dealt with in a stand-alone bill, even though New Democrats maintain the benefit is inadequate.

Gaining support for other measures in the bill could prove to be more difficult. The NDP is adamantly opposed to imposing fines or jail time on Canadians who fraudulently claim the CERB — despite Trudeau's assurances that the penalties are intended only for the small number who deliberately defraud the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.

By The Canadian Press