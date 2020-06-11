Public health reveals which health-care workers have been hardest hit by COVID

However, a recent study from Toronto-based non-profit ICES showed Ontarians with confirmed COVID cases are more likely to live in neighbourhoods with precarious housing, lower incomes and a greater concentration of immigrants and visible minorities.

In Hamilton, the health-care data shows 82 per cent of infected workers are women.

Doris Grinspun, chief executive officer of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO), said that statistic makes sense, since the majority of health-care workers in Ontario are women. She noted that in the case of PSWs, many are also low-paid, people of colour and working more than one job.

These workers need to be better protected, she said, not only with better access to PPE “but with good jobs that pay well and where people don’t need to be struggling.”

Michael Hurley, vice-president of CUPE Ontario, said the government needs to ensure health-care workers have better access to PPE, including N95 masks. Better protections could have prevented Ontario from reaching the mark of 5,000-plus COVID-positive health-care workers, he said.

As of Monday, an average of 53 Ontario health staff contracted the virus every day this month.

Of the 180 Hamilton health-care workers who’ve tested positive, nearly 50 per cent caught the virus on the job, with their case connected to a facility or institutional outbreak, a quarter of cases are community acquired, meaning public health doesn’t know how they got sick, and another quarter caught the virus from a casual or close contact, such as someone they live with.

Three per cent of cases were likely connected to travel.