Funeral today for Regis Korchinski-Paquet

TORONTO — A funeral will be held today for the Toronto woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her home.
The lawyer for the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family says they will hold a private viewing and funeral.
Knia Singh says a public memorial will occur once the details are finalized.
Korchinski-Paquet fell from her 24th-floor balcony in late May after officers responded to 911 calls from the home.
Her mother has said she told police she wanted her daughter sent to a mental health hospital in Toronto.
The family says Korchinski-Paquet was an avid gymnast as a child and loved dancing, music and singing.
"Regis started her day everyday by texting her siblings 'Good Morning, I love you!'" the family said in her obituary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
