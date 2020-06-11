Quebec reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 24 new deaths from COVID-19 today, including 10 that occurred in the last 24 hours.

The other 14 deaths occurred before June 3 but have just been added to the provincial total, which is now at 5,105.

There were also 144 new cases, for a total of 53,485.

Hospitalizations saw another drop, with 43 fewer people for a total of 871.