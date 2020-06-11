COVID-19: Hamilton is outbreak-free for the first time since March

Hamilton’s only remaining outbreak is now over.

According to a Wednesday release from Hamilton Health Sciences, the outbreak on the 8 West COVID-19 unit at the Hamilton General Hospital is now over. A total of 10 health-care workers tested positive for the virus since the outbreak was first declared May 23.

Public health declares outbreaks over when there have been no new cases or evidence of virus transmission in a facility for two weeks.

On Thursday, Hamilton public health reported there are five new cases of COVID-19 in the city. Of the 751 confirmed and probable cases in Hamilton, 595 cases are now resolved.

Thirty-seven people are in hospital with the virus .

Hamilton has not been without an outbreak since March 21, when the first outbreak was declared at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek.

Since then, mass testing of long-term care homes and other congregate care settings has identified individuals who were COVID-positive but did not have symptoms, prompting public health to declare new outbreaks. In some cases, just one or two people were sick.

The worst outbreak was at the Rosslyn Retirement Residence, where 64 residents and 24 staff tested positive and 14 died. The outbreak was declared over May 29, though deaths have occurred after, with one resident dying as recently as Monday.