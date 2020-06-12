'Absolutely delighted': New combined police and fire station approved for Flamborough

Filice said there are efficiencies in terms of sharing the land acquisition and building costs — which is shown by the approximately $8 million price tag, versus the forecasted $25 million cost.

“I think it’s a great news story for Waterdown and a good collaboration project with fire.”

Girt said the new station is necessary due to population growth in Flamborough and Elfrida.

“Station 3 was originally placed near Elfrida because of the growth then,” he said. “Currently both Elfrida and Flamborough continue to expand — particularly Waterdown — and we have heard from Councillor Partridge many times about this.

“This is to look after that, at almost a third of the cost, in a timely manner … we just thought it was a tremendous opportunity to really reduce costs.”

Partridge said the conversation about improved fire service for the community started five or six years ago and the idea of a combined facility was floated at that time.

While nothing is set in stone, she said the property that is being considered for the combined station would be located on the Waterdown east-west bypass route, to the east of Centre Road behind Alexander Place.

“There are, I think, two or three locations, but that’s the one we keep going back to,” she said, noting the site is well situated to access the new developments in the northeast and northwest areas of Waterdown.

While land negotiations for that section of the bypass are ongoing, Partridge said the property for the combined station would be part of the bypass lands that will be acquired by the city.

“That section is going to be out for tender in November and the tender will close in four to six weeks,” she said, noting preliminary work will take place in 2021. “My understanding is the build (of the combined station) would happen in 2022.”

However, she cautioned that it is a construction project so timelines could change.

“I really hope that the community is excited about this,” she said. “It is something that the community has been asking for for a long time.”

“The rationale is there, the justification is there for the station to be built in Waterdown in the east location.”