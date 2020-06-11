No police board support to ‘defund’ Hamilton law enforcement

Hamilton’s police board will explore what a 20 per cent budget cut would look like — but only to show why it won’t work.

Local activists, meanwhile, say they’ll keep pushing regardless to “defund and demilitarize” police in an effort to protect marginalized residents.

The police services board endorsed a motion from Coun. Chad Collins on Thursday asking to explore the “service implications” of slashing $34 million from of the $171-million police budget.

The motion noted the calls locally and across North America to “defund” police over anti-Black racism and violent enforcement. But Collins and other board members made clear they had no interest in cutting the budget.

“Defund the police, to me ... is an attempt to essentially neuter the police,” said the councillor, who added he requested the report to show how budget cuts will “reduce” public safety. “They need to know the consequences of what they’re asking for.”

Coun. Tom Jackson argued his east Mountain residents want more policing, not less. He said if other councillors feel differently, “I’d be happy to take those extra resources.”

Those reactions “ignore the voices” of residents who have been harmed by police, said Sabreina Dahab, an organizer with the local “defund” coalition. She urging supporters to contact politicians and join upcoming protests.

The board received letters and emails from residents suggesting various changes, including body cameras for officers, demilitarizing police and not sending armed officers to wellness checks.

Dahab called the board’s approval of $61,000 for 18 military-style carbine rifles “the complete opposite” of demilitarization. Chief Eric Girt said the rifles are an upgrade on aging shotguns and are meant for emergencies like “active shooters.”