What's going on here now? New courts greet Carlisle Tennis Club players

The Carlisle Tennis Club has served up two new courts for its members.
JUST THE FACTS
• After 20 years of wear and tear, two of the club’s courts were replaced.
• The upgrades were made possible thanks to an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant.
• The project was undertaken in partnership with the City of Hamilton and got underway in October 2019.
• The project’s second phase, which included court resurfacing, got its start in the spring and wrapped up in time for a June 3 reopening.
• The Carlisle Tennis Club is following COVID-19 safety guidelines and recommendations set out by the province, Tennis Canada, the Ontario Tennis Association and the City of Hamilton.
• Safety guidelines are featured on the club’s website, www.carlisletennisclub.com.
