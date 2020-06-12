Loblaw and Metro ending wage premium

TORONTO — Two of Canada's largest grocers are ending wage premiums they have been paying employees due to the pandemic.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Metro Inc. have been paying front-line employees an additional $2 per hour since mid-March when the restrictions due to COVID-19 were first put in place.

In a letter to customers, Loblaw executive chairman Galen Weston says that things have now stabilized at the company's supermarkets and drug stores.

Both Loblaw and Metro say they will end their temporary wage premiums on Saturday.