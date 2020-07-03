Waterdown dog trainer helps canines discover their 'True Instincts'

A dog training facility has opened its doors on Mill Street North in Waterdown.

True Instincts Dog Training and Photography provides pet guardians with the tools and knowledge they need to work with their four-legged friends and modify their behaviours.

It’s a rewarding job for head trainer Holly Forrest, who has helped canines and their owners bond and learn how to overcome behavioural issues, including separation anxiety.

“There’s such an emotional connection between animals and their owners,” said Forrest. “When people are experiencing behavioural issues (with their pets), it really affects them. It affects their lifestyle, it affects their relationships.”

True Instincts has set up shop at the former Animal Adoptions of Flamborough shelter on Mill Street North, where Forrest has been keeping busy — even during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen many add a furry, four-legged friend into their home.

“The amount of people who have picked up puppies or rescue dogs during COVID is unreal,” she said. “It’s interesting.”

And good for business.

“I’ve got enough referrals and enough people know about me — I think more than I realize sometimes,” said Forrest.

True Instincts offers customized training for clients. From obedience to crate training, workshops and group classes, the Waterdown facility offers a range of services focused on educating people.

While dog owners don’t need to know everything about canine behaviour, understanding “some simple concepts of how dogs learn can go a long way,” said Forrest.