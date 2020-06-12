Frustration grows with no apparent end in sight for Canada-U.S. border ban

WASHINGTON—Business groups and border communities that depend on traffic across the Canada-U.S. border are growing impatient with travel restrictions that appear poised to stretch into a fourth straight month.

The mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries, which went into effect in March, is set to expire June 21 — but Canadian officials say they anticipate another 30-day extension.

That’s bad news for businesses and towns that depend on the free flow of people over the border, and they say it’s time the two governments started speaking publicly about not just when, but how they plan to open it back up.

Garry Douglas, CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh, N.Y., said the economic relationship between Canada and the U.S. is too complex to be sustained solely by allowing trade shipments to continue.