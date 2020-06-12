Man who lured girl loses entrapment appeal

TORONTO — A medical student who sought sex with an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl lost his argument on Friday that he was the victim of entrapment.

In a case likely to end up before the country's top court, the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the Internet child-luring conviction of Akash Ghotra that resulted in a six-month jail term.

"There was no allegation that the police acted in a way to induce the appellant to commit an offence," Justices Bradley Miller and William Hourigan said in the 2-1 decision.

Court records show the case arose in November 2012 when Ghotra, 26, struck up a conversation with "Mia, a female officer with Peel region just west of Toronto, in an adults-only Internet chat room not focused on sexual activity. After Mia said she was a 14-year-old girl, Ghotra turned the conversation explicitly sexual.

Among other things, he questioned her about her sexual experience and encouraged her to have sex with him, despite her reticence.

After four days of similar chats, Ghotra proposed meeting up in her apartment lobby for a sexual encounter. Police arrested him when he showed up.

Ghotra argued unsuccessfully at trial that he believed Mia to have been an adult engaged in role playing. He said he had no intention of having sex with someone underage.

Superior Court Justice Bruce Durno, however, rejected his arguments and convicted him in May 2016. Durno also refused a stay of proceedings after Ghotra argued entrapment.

Essentially, Ghotra maintained police had created the opportunity for him to commit a crime by confronting him with a 14-year-old girl in a place where he had no reason to expect someone so young.

Key to deciding, the appellate justices said, was who had set the criminal conduct in motion. In this case, they decided, it was Ghotra when he first contacted Mia and asked her age.