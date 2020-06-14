O'Toole campaign used American firm

OTTAWA — Erin O'Toole, running for the leadership of the federal Conservative party promising to stand up for Canadian workers, used American ones on his campaign.

A U.S. call centre was hired in May by a Canadian vendor the O'Toole campaign uses to contact party members, his campaign confirmed.

"There was one small project where they needed overflow capacity in a short amount of time, and because of a lack of availability of Canadian conservative political call centres (as other campaigns had hired them) the project was sent to an American call centre that could handle the work needed," O'Toole campaign spokesperson Melanie Paradis said in an email.

"Having said that, most of the calls from our campaign to members have been conducted by Canadians."

Paradis said Canadian firms are currently able to fully handle the O'Toole campaign's requirements.

"All of the professional Canadian conservative voter-contact firms that can handle the high volume needed are contracted by the MacKay campaign, putting them in conflict," she said.

O'Toole and Peter MacKay are locked in a fierce battle for top spot in the leadership contest and each side has been slinging mud at the other for weeks.

The MacKay campaign responded swiftly when asked whether it had employed any American labour.

"Our campaign employs Canadians. Every person we are paying to provide a service to the campaign is Canadian. We do not use foreign phone banks to contact voters," spokesman Chisholm Pothier said in an email.

The campaign team for Leslyn Lewis, a third candidate in the race, said they are using a small Canadian company for the limited telemarketing they're doing. The campaign team for Derek Sloan — the fourth candidate — said it has never used American labour.