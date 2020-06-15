'The time is now': Waterdown rally against anti-Black racism draws large crowd

“I totally have seen that where it almost becomes a fad and the hashtag is just put to waste," she said, adding people “lose momentum and forget what the bigger picture is.”

But that’s not the case for Appiah-Gyekye. “I know for myself, I live through it every day so that will never really be me.”

And even if people “lose momentum, one person can effect change,” she said.

“I really do feel like we can seriously make an impact and honestly shift perspective, change lives and change minds.”

Three generations of the Small family walked together to teach their youngest member, four-year-old Jordie, about standing up for human rights.

“It’s nice to be here and see what’s happening because I used to march in the ‘60s when there were a lot of problems then,” said Monica Small. “I never thought after all these years I’d be doing the same thing almost.”

She was joined her daughter-in-law Lola Small and son Shawn, who was encouraged by the support from his community.

“It means a lot because we’re trying to raise (Jordie) right and the time is now to use your voice to catapult some change,” he said.

As the march made its way down to Dundas Street East and back up Hamilton Street North, vehicles honked in support and onlookers gathered to watch from the sidewalks to see the group rally together in unity.

Rev. Ryk Brown, who helped support Abreu in bringing the solidarity march to life, was “blown away” by the turnout.

“It was super peaceful, super positive, super affirming, everything we wanted it to be,” he said.

Following the march, the group collectively kneeled and observed a moment of silence in memory of Floyd.

“I think it has come to a point when people cannot wait for anyone else to die,” said Abreu. “This is a revolution now.

“I feel people finally want things to be changed.”