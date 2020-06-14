Migrant workers rally for immigration status

TORONTO — A group supporting migrant workers held a virtual rally Sunday that called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately extend full immigration status for all non-permanent residents.

The event, sponsored by the Migrant Rights Network, featured a series of farm workers, caregivers, construction workers and others who expressed the difficulties of living through the COVID-19 pandemic without the government support given to Canadians.

Spokeswoman Sarom Rho says migrant workers are calling on Trudeau to live up to his promise to do better to fight racism.

Without emergency income supports provided to Canadian workers, she says, migrants are going hungry as they struggle to survive.