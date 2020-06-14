Hamilton Catholic board chair calls assignment asking students to ‘pretend’ to be colonist ‘inappropriate, insensitive’

Daly said the teacher’s assignment was created based on a directive from the curriculum regarding “the use of historical inquiry processes to investigate the perspective of different groups and communities” including Indigenous and First Nations peoples.

The land of Indigenous peoples in Canada began to be colonized by the French and British in the 16th century. It was the beginning of a history that includes residential schools, the Sixties Scoop and the national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

News of the assignment also comes in light of the recent deaths of Rodney Levi and Chantel Moore, two Indigenous people who died during interactions with police in New Brunswick.

“Absolutely we understand how this specific assignment is seen to be insensitive and inappropriate,” said Daly. “I express regret and behalf on the board, I apologize for any concern that it has caused for the parent and the Indigenous community.”

Daly said the reaction to the assignment was the “exact opposite” of the teacher’s intent, adding the staff member has “taken responsibility,” and “has learned from the situation.”

“The teacher has recognized it did not come across that way,” said Daly, noting that the assignment was not approved “in any official capacity.”

Daly said the board “remains committed” to truth and reconciliation work in its schools. He hopes the assignment doesn’t change the community’s perspective on that commitment.

“This is one individual assignment,” said Daly. “The teacher has taken responsibility … and we hope the parents will understand that.”

Daly said the board’s Indigenous Education Lead Melissa Button will be following up with all principals and teachers to “make sure assignments are presented in such a way that promotes truth and reconciliation.”

“Absolutely we will be following up,” said Daly.

CORRECTION: Melissa Button is the Indigenous Educaton Lead with the HWCDSB. She was incorrectly identified in a story June 15, which was updated June 15 to correct the error.