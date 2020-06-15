Mexico to stop sending temporay workers to Canada after COVID-19 deaths; Toronto, Peel, Windsor still in Stage 1 as rest of Ontario moves on

Christine Elliott says some groups may be at greater risk of COVID-19 infection, including racialized communities and those with lower incomes.

She says collecting the data will help guide decisions as the province works to stop the spread of the virus.

Some health units, including Ottawa, Toronto, Middlesex-London and Sudbury, have already been collecting such data.

4:05 p.m. For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry.The Academy’s Board of Governors also decided to extend the eligibility window beyond the calendar year to Feb. 28, 2021, for feature films, and delay the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from December until April 30, 2021.

3:50 p.m. Mayor John Tory said he is releasing a report on seniors’ homes today. The report will result in changes to long-term care homes including extra precautions such as continued health screening of residents and staff, physical distancing remaining in place for communal dining, and new residents isolating for 14 days. City staff made 16 recommendations in the report comissioned by Tory earlier this year. City staff say it will cost $14 million to make changes at city’s 10 long-term care homes that are home to about 2,600 Torontonians.

2:47 p.m. Manitoba health officials are reporting no new COVID-19 cases, and have provided details of four recent infections.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says a case announced Friday is a Winnipeg-area woman in her 30s, who had travelled from Ontario and self-isolated.

He says three cases reported over the weekend are Winnipeg-area men in their 20s and 30s, who were all close contacts of a previous case.

Roussin says he expects to see cases continue to crop up because the novel coronavirus is not going away any time soon.

With more people recovering, there remain five active cases in Manitoba.

The provincial government is planning to ease more restrictions on public gatherings and business openings later this month.

2:46 p.m. The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey continuing to rise on Monday, weeks after the country relaxed restrictions.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday reported 1,592 confirmed new infections over the previous 24 hours — 30 more than Sunday’s figure.

Koca also reported 18 new deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,825. Turkey has recorded a total of 178,831 infections.

At the start of June, the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young. Turkey’s media is rife with reports of people flouting social distancing rules and ignoring advice to wear masks in public places.

Koca tweeted: “If we altogether abide by the mask + distance rule we can control the spread.”

Meanwhile, Turkey began testing 150,000 of its citizens in all 81 provinces to determine how widely the coronavirus has spread among the population. Nationwide testing began on Monday, although pilot programs were already underway in some locations.

The sample population is being tested both with PCR tests that are used to detect antigens from viral infections and antibody tests.

2:35 p.m. New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 160.

The province’s chief medical officer of health says one case involves a person in their 20s from the Campbellton area.

The other two involve temporary foreign workers in the Moncton area — a person in their 20s and another in their 30s.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says both workers were in isolation at the time of their diagnosis and were tested 10 days after arriving in the province.

She also says New Brunswick’s second death reported over the weekend was a person in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

That person was a patient at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and had been a resident at an adult residential facility in Atholville, N.B.

Russell says the case is one of 21 connected to the facility.

1:24 p.m. The region in northern Italy where the country’s COVID-19 outbreak began in February accounted for some 85 per cent of new cases in the 24-hour period ending on Monday.

According to data from the Health Ministry, Lombardy region registered 259 new cases out of the 303 for the entire nation since Sunday evening. All of Italy’s other regions had fewer than a dozen new cases, while several had none.

Italy has counted 237,290 COVID-19 cases since the and 34,371 deaths. The 26 deaths registered since Sunday is the lowest one-day number since early March, before the entire country went into lockdown to contain spread of infection.

Italy has been gradually removing lockdown restrictions, with movie houses and theatres able to reopen on Monday. But schools won’t be back this academic year, with pupils expected back in classrooms sometime in September.

1:20 p.m. There were six more nursing home outbreaks of COVID-19 over the weekend, reversing a steady trend of declines even as the novel coronavirus loosens its grip on the province as a whole.

Figures released Monday by the Ministry of Health showed 69 outbreaks in Ontario’s 626 long-term care homes, where the death toll rose by five to 1,792 residents from the previous day.

When nursing-home visits resume Thursday, families will not be able to visit loved ones in facilities with outbreaks, according to rules laid out last week by Premier Doug Ford.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases of COVID-19 across the province fell to 2,630 over the weekend as the number of recovered people who contracted the highly contagious virus outpaced new infections.

Almost 1,000 of those active cases are split between nursing-home residents and staff, down 600 from a week ago when there were 78 outbreaks in long-term care.

Since then, outbreaks have ended at a number of homes, including Camilla Care Community in Mississauga, where 68 people died, and Altamont Care Community, where 53 residents and a personal support worker died.

Read More from the Star’s Rob Ferguson: Six new outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ontario nursing homes

1:04 p.m. All regions of Ontario except for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will be in Stage 2 of the province’s phased reopening plan as of Friday.

Most areas of the province were allowed to enter the second stage last Friday, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, some regions that border the United States and those with COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

Premier Doug Ford announced today that the regions that can join them this Friday are: Durham, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Lambton, Niagara and York.

Read More from the Star’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief, Robert Benzie: Province easing COVID-19 restrictions in Durham, York and Hamilton, but Toronto and Peel will have to wait

Read More from the Star’s Josh Rubin: Toronto businesses frustrated as neighbours open sooner: ‘If this goes on another month, I’ll probably have to close’

12:33 p.m. Mayor John Tory announced that the City of Toronto is opening online registration for CaféTO. A simple online registration form and guidebook for the proposed program is now available at http://toronto.ca/cafeTO

12:16 p.m . The Liberals are putting together a plan to extend one of the key COVID-19 benefits ahead of a parliamentary showdown on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll detail later this week how the Canada Emergency Response Benefit may remain in place for people who still can’t return to work.

Canadians were able to access the $2,000-a-month benefit for 16 weeks, and millions are about to hit the maximum number of weeks they can claim, but still don’t have jobs.

The New Democrats say a plan to extend the CERB is a must for them to support a massive government spending proposal due in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

A vote on the spending plans, representing about $87 billion, is a confidence motion so in theory the opposition parties could bring down the government.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh said earlier today he thinks negotiations between the parties will avert a potential non-confidence vote.

12:11 a.m Ontario says it has not yet paid approximately 375,000 frontline health-care workers a promised pandemic pay premium.

A spokeswoman for the province’s health minister says the initiative is the largest of its kind in Canada and the funding will flow in “very short order.”

The government says it has provided written funding commitments to employers, and that will be followed by the flow of money.

Premier Doug Ford announced the premium in late April, calling it a way of recognizing the sacrifices essential workers make as they fight the spread of COVID-19.

It included a $4 hourly raise over the next four months and a monthly bonus of $250 if they work more than 100 hours in a month.

But unions representing hospital workers have said not everyone in the facilities are included, leading to low morale.

12:08 p.m COVID-19 cases continued to climb in a number of U.S. states over the weekend, threatening recent efforts to relax restrictions and revive businesses after months of lockdowns.

Texas and Florida, two of the most populous U.S. states, reported record numbers of new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The recent surge in illnesses in those states and others, including Arizona and North Carolina, has led to concern among public-health officials that reopening the economy has come at the cost of spreading the new coronavirus.

Rising infection rates could jeopardize early efforts to revitalize the economy after a period of lockdowns, which were adopted in most states to stem the virus’s spread but also crushed businesses large and small and sent unemployment soaring. The U.S. has nearly 2.1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and more than 115,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

11:57 a.m Quebec is allowing indoor public gatherings of up to 50 people beginning June 22 and reducing physical distancing requirements for children 16 years and under to one metre.

Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, says that in some circumstances where people don’t frequently circulate or speak to each other, such as in movie theatres, physical distancing will be reduced to 1.5 metres.

Gatherings inside private homes, however, are still restricted to 10 people from three different households.

Arruda said considering the low number of infections since schools opened in May, children 16 years and under will be able to keep a distance of one metre from one another, instead of two.

But they will need to keep a two-metre distance from adults, such as their teachers.

Also today, Quebec reported another 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 5,242, as well as 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 54,054.

11:40 a.m. A rural municipality in Nova Scotia will be testing a four-day work week for its employees over the next nine months.

The nine-month pilot project begins today in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

Chief administrative officer Barry Carroll says it’s the direct result of a reorganization that was necessary to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carroll says the change will see about 60 municipal employees work the same number of hours over a condensed work week, with either Monday or Friday off.

He says the move will allow municipal offices to stay open five days a week to serve the public, while giving employees flexibility and more time to deal with family life.

Carroll says the pilot project will be evaluated by the end of January and a decision will be made on whether to make the change permanent.

11:25 a.m. Ontario’s regional health units are reporting their lowest sustained period of new COVID-19 cases in months as the rate of infections has fallen by more than half since the pandemic’s peak in the province, according to the Star’s latest count.

Ontario saw an average of 246 cases reported each day last week, the lowest for any seven-day period since March and down nearly 60 per cent from an average of nearly 600 cases a day reported in mid-April.

And that rate is continuing to fall: As of 11 a.m. Monday, the health units had reported a total of 34,034 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,571 deaths — up a total of just 169 new cases since the same time Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the 10 new fatal cases reported since Sunday morning is also in line with a downward trend that has seen the rate of deaths fall from a peak of 90 deaths in a single day, seen in early May.

Earlier Monday, the province reported that 419 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 104 in intensive care, of whom 69 are on a ventilator. Those numbers have also have fallen sharply since early May.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 2,527 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

11:20 a.m. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says government looking into extending CERB for those who cannot yet return to work. Also the government has announced applications are open for its food surplus purchasing plan. Under the plan, Ottawa will aid farmers who have a surfeit of products and food banks and community groups seeing increased demand for assistance.

11:15 a.m. Norway has suspended use of its smartphone app meant to track and trace coronavirus contagions after a public spat between health authorities and the information watchdog.

Geir Bukholm, an official at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, said the decision Monday to delete data and halt any further information gathering from the app “weakened the country’s preparedness” should the infection rate increase. The app was being tested in three municipalities.

But the Norwegian Data Protection Agency said, amongst other things, that the low infection rate meant data gathering on the app could no longer be justified against privacy concerns.

Norway currently has between 50 and 100 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, according to the NIPH. There are between 20 and 50 new cases each week.

Fearing a second wave or localized spread of the infection, the health directorate will argue in a meeting with the data watchdog on Friday that the technology should be turned back on.

NAIROBI, Kenya—Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office says four people who work at the presidential residence have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokeswoman Kanze Dena says the four were found positive following a mass testing of staff on Thursday last week.

They have been admitted to the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral Hospital and their families are being tested.

Dena said the Kenyan president and his family are safe and free of the disease.

Kenya health ministry has announced it will start home care of asymptotic COVID-19 cases, as the country’s hospitals are becoming overwhelmed.

So far, 3,727 people have tested positive in Kenya and 104 have died in the country of 52 million, according to figures released Monday by Kenya’s Ministry of Health.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia—As borders open throughout Europe, Slovenia lifted travel restrictions with Italy on Monday, and two towns were particularly thrilled.

The mayors of Slovenia’s Nova Gorica and Italy’s Gorizia jointly removed a traffic sign that banned movement from one town to another during the lockdown period.

The two towns that lie on the two sides of the border are closely linked culturally and economically. The area was reunited after Slovenia joined the European Union in 2004 after the breakup of Yugoslavia.

The mayors say that the traffic signs that stopped people from crossing over during the outbreak will be placed in a local museum in Nova Gorica.

The Nova Gorica mayor Klemen Miklavcic says “fences are not the instrument to solve our problems.”

Gorizia’s mayor, Rodolfo Ziberna says “my hope is that Europe can see the void it has created ... (which) was filled by the relationship between Nova Gorizia and Gorizia.”

Slovenia opened borders with other neighbours before doing so with Italy, the European country that was hardest hit with the pandemic. An Alpine nation of some 2 million people, Slovenia has lowered the number of new cases to none or one or two daily.

BANGKOK—Thailand’s battered restaurant sector has two reasons to celebrate as the country further eased its restrictions Monday against the spread of COVID-19.

Bangkok’s many eateries, which reopened in May after being shut down for more than a month, are now allowed to serve alcoholic drinks again, and there is no longer a curfew constraining late-night dining.

Restaurant owners whose slim profit margins made operating untenable without the sale of drinks are pleased, but still fearful that the ‘new normal’ may not make their businesses sustainable. A slow comeback may force many to close for good.

MADRID—The Spanish government is launching a 3.7-billion-euro ($4.1 billion) aid package to shore up its automobile manufacturing industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Details of the two-year package unveiled Monday include subsidies for the purchase of cars, plans to spur investment in the industry with the aim of producing more electric vehicles, and training for the workforce.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the package on Sunday but the government presented the details on Monday during an event joined by representatives of workers unions and the automotive industry.

Car sales dropped during the strict lockdown imposed by the government. Just as the country was trying to go back to work, Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. announced the closure of plants near Barcelona employing 3,000 people directly and more than 20,000 through suppliers. Central and regional authorities vowed to persuade Nissan to reverse the decision.

The car industry generates a tenth of the country’s GDP and nearly a fifth of its exports. Some 650,000 people work in the automobile manufacturing industry, according to official statistics.

BERLIN—Germany’s official disease control institute is recommending resuming contact tracing for people who shared a flight with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19.

The Robert Koch Institute said Monday that the likely increase in air travel and the current low number of cases mean contact tracing for plane passengers should be resumed. The practice was suspended in mid-March as air travel came to a virtual standstill due to pandemic lockdowns around the world.

Border checks for most Europeans were dropped overnight in Germany and the government lifted its travel warning for much of the rest of Europe.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 in Germany on Monday, taking the total tally in the country to 186,461 since the start of the outbreak. At least 8,791 people with the virus have died in Germany.

BERLIN—The German government is taking a 23% stake in a German company working on a potential vaccine for the coronavirus.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Monday that the state-owned KfW development bank will buy 300 million euros ($337 million) in CureVac shares. He said the aim is to give CureVac “financial security.”

Altmaier stressed the government’s desire to keep key companies in various sectors in Germany.

In March, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, said that German officials had had “very intensive contact” with Curevac and that there had been “thoughts of enticing it to the United States.” He didn’t elaborate on the nature of the U.S. interest.

THESSALONIKI, Greece—A line of cars roughly about 5 kilometres long formed on Monday morning at Bulgaria’s main border crossing with Greece, after Greece reopened its border to tourists.

Greece had announced it was reopening to visitors Monday, leading many to believe the border crossing would be open at midnight Sunday to Monday. Instead, the Promahonas crossing was due to reopen at noon, leading to a long backup of waiting cars.

Officials opened the border nearly an hour earlier due to the waiting travellers, and the line was easing shortly after midday, authorities said. Health officials were conducting randomized coronavirus tests on those entering, with roughly one person in every 15 checked.

Greece’s border with North Macedonia remains closed to tourists and is only open to those for travel deemed essential, leaving the Bulgarian crossing as the only convenient alternative for tourists from the Balkans to drive into Greece.

The country’s two main airports — one in Athens and one in the northern city of Thessaloniki — also reopened to tourists Monday, while international flights to regional airports will restart on July 1._

MOSCOW — The number of coronavirus deaths in Russia has topped 7,000 as the nation’s caseload continues to increase steadily.

Russia’s anti-coronavirus task force reported Monday that the number of virus cases rose by 8,246 over the last 24 hours to reach a total of 537,210. Of those infected, 7,091 have died.

Russia has the world’s third-highest number of infections behind the United States and Brazil.

Russia’s way of counting coronavirus deaths has contributed to relatively low mortality — only the deaths directly caused by COVID-19 currently make the official count.

ATHENS, Greece — Greece is officially open to tourists as of Monday, with the first international flights expected into Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki where passengers will not face compulsory coronavirus tests.

Seasonal hotels and museums are also opening, as are gyms in the latest step in Greece’s phased reopening of businesses. A ban on flights from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands has been lifted, although that on flights from Britain remains in place.

While some limited international flights had been allowed during Greece’s coronavirus lockdown, imposed in March, all arriving passengers were subject to compulsory coronavirus tests and quarantine.

Greece’s government imposed a strict lockdown early on in the country’s outbreak, a move credited with keeping deaths and serious illness from the virus low. The most recent official figures from Sunday show no daily coronavirus deaths in Greece for five days, with the total at 183 in this country of nearly 11 million people. Confirmed cases stand at 3,121.

The government is phasing Greece’s reopening to tourists, with visitors able to fly into the capital and the second largest city of Thessaloniki as of Monday. Direct international flights to regional airports, including Greek islands, will begin on July 1. Visitors will be subject to random coronavirus tests.

Greece’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, which accounts for around 20% of gross domestic product, and the government has been keen to salvage what it can from the main summer season, particularly as Greece is still emerging from a decade-long financial crisis that led to three international bailouts and wiped out a quarter of the economy.

AMMAN, Jordan — Tens of thousands more children younger than 5 could die in the next six months in the Middle East and North Africa because of the knock-on effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.N. agency for children said Monday.

Young children face growing risks because the virus disrupts their access to primary health care, including treatment for severe malnutrition, pneumonia and neonatal sepsis, Ted Chaiban, the regional director of UNICEF, told The Associated Press.

The agency’s estimates are based on a May study by Johns Hopkins University which looked at the indirect effects of the pandemic on maternal and child mortality in low- and middle-income countries.

UNICEF presented forecasts for 10 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, with a combined population of 41 million children under 5.

“If we continue to see populations not trusting the health system, not accessing the primary health care system, we could over the next six months see 51,000 more deaths of children under the age of 5, which represents a 40% increase on previous projections,” he said.

In a “best-case scenario,” an additional 11,000 young children would die in the next six months because of the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

Particularly worrisome is the situation in Yemen, Sudan and Djibouti where health care systems were fragile even before the pandemic, he said.

UNICEF and the World Health Organization called on governments in the region to resume immunization campaigns and nutrition services and ensure access to primary health care centres.

11:06 a.m. Canadians are being offered a buffet of online videos, crafts and even a stop-motion animation app to celebrate Canada Day from home.

Federal officials are releasing the details of how July 1 will go down this year without the usual festivities on Parliament Hill anchoring cross-country parties.

Canadian Heritage, the department in charge of planning the Canada Day show, cancelled the in-person event this year due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the online activities are now live, but videos with chef Ricardo Larrivee, former Olympic figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond and travel blogger Andrew Gunadie — better known as Gunnarolla — will be available at the end of the month.

Canadian Heritage says in a release that entertainment usually on the main stage set up on the lawn in front of the Centre Block will also go online this year.

Country singer Paul Brandt will headline the hour-long midday show that will also include a hat tip to the 40th anniversary of O Canada as the official national anthem.

The evening show will feature collaborations from various artists across the country.

Among the headliners for the two-hour evening show are singers Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Corneille and Sarah McLachlan, rapper Loud and bands Radio Radio and The Sheepdogs.

The shows will stream on the department’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages, as well as on CBC and Radio-Canada. CPAC will also carry the noon show.

The evening show traditionally ends with a large fireworks display over Parliament Hill, but instead the online version will have a greatest hits montage.

Canadian Heritage is also promising a web app for digital fireworks, but says more details on that will be forthcoming.

LONDON—Long lines stretched along streets across England as shops selling items considered as nonessential during the coronavirus pandemic, such as sneakers and toys, welcomed customers on Monday for the first time since the U.K. was put into lockdown in late March.

Starved of the retail experience for the best part of three months, shoppers generally appeared to abide by the social distancing requirement to stay two meters ) apart as they awaited their turn to enter the stores.

Not everywhere, though — pushing and shoving was evident at the NikeTown store on Oxford Street, London’s world-famous shopping mecca, at its reopening.

For friends Dionne Sumner and Olivia Copeland, both 25, it was a far more orderly experience when they waited to get into their local budget clothes retailer Primark in Liverpool. Arriving at the store at 8:30 a.m., they queued for about 15 minutes before getting in.

“This has been planned, we’ve been really missing it,” Copeland said after spending more than 200 pounds ($250). “It is nice to get back out, it’s better than being stuck in the house.”

Monday’s reopening of shops, from department stores to booksellers and electronic retailers, only applies to England. Scotland and Wales are taking a more tentative approach to the easing of the coronavirus restrictions. Northern Ireland’s stores reopened last week. England also saw zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas reopen on Monday.

9:45 a.m. Canada’s main stock index plunged more than 200 points at the start of trading as a broad-based decline weighed on the Toronto market, while U.S. stock markets also sank lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 240.47 points at 15,016.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 550.54 points at 25,055.00. The S&P 500 index was down 53.77 points at 2,987.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 114.09 points at 9,474.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.24 cents US compared with 73.55 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.47 at US$34.79 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down a penny at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$25.80 at US$1,711.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nearly five cents at US$2.55 a pound.

9:35 a.m. Cineplex Inc. is inching towards a gradual reopening of its Canadian theatres, starting with six locations in Alberta later this month.

Canada’s largest movie exhibitor says it plans to begin showing movies in the province on June 26.

The company then hopes to reopen on July 3 in as many other markets across the country as government and health authorities allow, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen.

The rollout will introduce a number of new measures, including reserved seating in all auditoriums to ensure physical distancing between moviegoers, and staggered showtimes to reduce congestion in theatre lobbies.

The company acknowledged that despite plans to reopen, it expects COVID-19 to have “a prolonged negative impact on Cineplex’s operations,” and it has enacted layoffs, reduced capital spending and negotiated rent relief with landlords to help mitigate the financial hit.

Cineplex closed all of its 164 theatres nationwide in mid-March, around the same time film distributors largely put a stop to new titles.

9:30 a.m. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. warned prospective new stock investors they’re all but certain to be wiped out as the car renter proceeds with an improbable share sale in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings.

Equity holders will not see a recovery from any bankruptcy plan unless those with more senior claims, including bondholders, are paid in full, Hertz said in a prospectus Monday. That would require “a significant and rapid and currently unanticipated improvement in business conditions,” the company said.

Hertz shares traded down as much as 29 per cent before the start of regular trading, though the stock is still well above where it first traded after the company filed for Chapter 11. A bankruptcy court judge signed off on the equity sale last week after the company pledged to alert buyers about the potential they could be wiped out.

Jefferies LLC, which is leading the share offering, will get as much as 3 per cent of gross proceeds and as much as $200,000 for its lawyers, according to the filing. A lawyer for Hertz acknowledged during last week’s court hearing that the move to sell stock while in bankruptcy probably is unprecedented.

9:28 a.m. The Rogers family is making a $60-million donation to various charities across Canada to help those hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martha Rogers, chair of the Rogers Foundation, says all of the money will be donated this year so it can make an impact quickly as possible.

The money will go toward three broad areas including: helping to feed Canadians, aid to deal with homelessness and domestic crisis, and support for vulnerable children and young people.

Among the organizations receiving money will be Food Banks Canada, the Salvation Army, Women’s Shelters Canada and the Children’s Aid Foundation.

The Rogers family wealth comes from Rogers Communications Inc., the massive cable and wireless company founded by Ted Rogers.

Edward Rogers, chairman of the company, says the Rogers family build is building on support from Rogers Communications for Food Banks of Canada, Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, Women’s Shelters Canada and PFLAG Canada.

9:25 a.m. A Toronto bike shop says it hopes a recent boom in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic is a sign of growing public support for cycling.

Bateman’s Bicycle Shop says it initially experienced a two-week slump as health measures meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus took effect, but there’s been a complete reversal since then.

The company’s president, Robert Bateman, says they’ve seen a roughly 30 per cent increase in new customers and their work shop is booked solid.

Bateman says he hopes having more cyclists on the roads will spur growth in bike infrastructure.

Some city planners in Ontario say the renewed interest in cycling during the pandemic could spark long-term change in public attitudes towards bicycles as a means of transportation, as more people try it for the first time.

In Toronto, city council has approved 25 kilometres of temporary bike lanes to accommodate the increased demand during the health crisis, meaning a total of 40 kilometres of lanes are set to be built in 2020.

8:13 a.m. U.S. stock futures fell Monday as investors questioned whether fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus could hold back the global economic recovery.

Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2 per cent, suggesting U.S. markets could open lower. In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.6 per cent. Stocks in Asia closed lower, with the Japanese Nikkei Stock Average down nearly 3.5 per cent.

Chinese authorities shut down parts of Beijing, after the capital recorded a record number of new coronavirus infections tied to a meat and vegetable market. A prolonged disruption could interrupt the country’s nascent economic recovery.

Several U.S. states including Arizona, Texas and Arkansas reported increased numbers of cases in the past week. Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 2 million last week, driven in part by surges in more than a dozen states.

“The timeline for the virus is being extended. It’s becoming clear that it’s a choice of allowing economies to open and take the public health hit, or lockdown countries and take the economic hit,” said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, a London asset-management firm.

8:12 a.m. India’s home minister has offered 500 railway carriages for use as makeshift coronavirus hospital wards as the capital New Delhi struggles to contain a spike in cases.

Amit Shah, India’s second-most powerful politician after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was set to convene a meeting Monday with all major political parties represented on the deteriorating situation in the capital.

Delhi has about 9,000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients among public and private hospitals, but a state government panel of experts has said that Delhi will need at least 15,000 beds by the end of June.

India’s health ministry reported a jump of more than 11,000 new coronavirus infections nationwide for a third consecutive day, taking the total caseload to more than 332,000, including 9,520 deaths.

India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil.

7:30 a.m. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday threatened to reverse reopening in parts of the state that aren’t following or enforcing coronavirus safety rules. He said the state had received 25,000 reports of reopening violations, predominantly in Manhattan and the Hamptons, as New York City and the rest of the state reopen.

“Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws,” Mr. Cuomo said on Twitter. “Enforce the law or there will be state action.”

6:03 a.m. Paris is rediscovering itself, as its cafes and restaurants reopen for the first time since the fast-spreading coronavirus forced them to close their doors March 14.

“Salut!” said a masked manager to a pair of regular customers as they entered Les Favoris brasserie in southern Paris on Monday for their shot of morning espresso.

The surprise permission to reopen came from France’s president, in a televised address to the nation Sunday night.

“We will rediscover ... the art of living, our taste for freedom,” President Emmanuel Macron said, citing progress in fighting the virus. “We will rediscover France.”

Restaurants outside the Paris region opened earlier this month, and Paris cafes were allowed to serve people outside but not open their doors.

After three months of losses, some restaurateurs fear it will take a long time for business to come back. “People got in the habit of no longer going to restaurants,” chef Amandine Chaignot told Le Parisien newspaper.

5:50 a.m. China moved swiftly Monday to try to control a new outbreak of the coronavirus after 36 more cases were confirmed in Beijing.

People were lined up at hospitals and other facilities around the capital as authorities rushed to administer thousands of nucleic acid tests of people who worked at a major wholesale market, anyone who had visited it in the past two weeks or anyone who had come in contact with either group.

Authorities have confirmed 79 cases of the coronavirus over four days in what looks to be the largest outbreak since China largely stopped the epidemic’s spread at home more than two months ago. The new outbreak appears to have started in the Xinfadi market, Beijing’s largest wholesale food market, prompting inspections of fresh meat and seafood in the city and elsewhere in China.

“We must continue to take decisive measures to defend against outside cases and internal resurgences, and mobilize all units to take responsibility,” said Xu Hejian, the director of the Beijing government information office.

5 a.m. Ghana’s president has announced that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In a state broadcast Sunday night, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had “contracted the virus in his line of duty” leading the West African nation’s fight against COVID-19.

Ghana has one of highest number of confirmed cases in Africa because of its robust testing, with more than 11,400 cases. Health authorities have reported 51 deaths.

5 a.m. Chile’s government reached a deal with opposition lawmakers for a $12 billion stimulus package over the weekend as infections hit a record and the health minister quit.

The new measures will boost income for poor families and the unemployed, subsidize job creation and cut taxes for small and medium-sized companies, the government said.

The program will be financed through new debt, the drawing down of savings in the country’s sovereign wealth funds as well as the reallocation of budget spending.

“The plan is very powerful and allows us to be optimistic about overcoming the crisis,” Finance Minister Ignacio Briones said in a press conference Sunday. “It also allows us to create a responsible fiscal framework for the medium term.”

Even before the latest measures, the government of President Sebastian Pinera had announced stimulus measures worth about $17 billion, equivalent to about 7% of gross domestic product, to fight the crisis. Chilean economists expect the economy to contract 4.8% this year, according to the latest Central Bank survey, which would be the deepest slump in nearly four decades.

Health Minister Jaime Manalich resigned Saturday as Chile’s coronavirus outbreak continued to get worse. The Health Ministry reported a record 6,938 new cases on Sunday, and 222 additional deaths. Chile has more coronavirus cases per capita than any country except Qatar and Bahrain.

Monday 4:21 a.m. BP Plc will make the biggest write down in a decade on the value of its business, as the British oil major predicts the coronavirus pandemic will hurt long-term demand and accelerate the shift to cleaner energy.

The company sees oil and gas being about 20 per cent to 30 per cent cheaper than before on average, and also expects the cost of carbon emissions to be more than twice as high.

In response, BP is undertaking a review of its projects that could result in some oil discoveries being left in the ground. This risk, of so-called stranded assets, is an issue of growing importance as the industry grapples with fundamental shifts in energy consumption trends.

Under its new Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney, BP has been quicker than many of its peers to acknowledge and plan for these changes. Yet moves toward a more sustainable future bring financial pain today.

BP’s latest actions will lead to non-cash impairment charges and write-offs in the second quarter, estimated to be in a range of $13 billion to $17.5 billion post-tax. They also renewed questions about the sustainability of its dividend.

Shares of the company fell 4.4 per cent to 308.7 pence as of 9:14 a.m. in London.

Monday 4 a.m. A key body the Liberals vowed to create to help resolve systemic inequities in Canada’s housing system remains unstaffed, with delays in appointments chalked up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national housing council and a related advocate were created, on paper, as part of the Liberal government’s decade-long housing strategy that was put into law last year.

Applications closed in mid-October but the positions hadn’t been filled by the time the pandemic struck Canada in mid-March.

An online notice from early April says the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. still hopes to establish the council this year, but suggests a delay due to COVID-19.

The notice said the federal government was “focused on addressing this crisis” given the “uncertain and evolving circumstances related to COVID-19.” The notice added that appointing the council “remains a priority for the government.”

Two months later and with the backdrop of promises by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address systemic racism and inequities in Canada, appointments have not been made.

Sunday 5:53 p.m.: Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven rejected criticism of the country’s COVID-19 strategy, amid accusations that the softer lockdown his government chose has resulted in one of the world’s highest mortality rates.

“We’ve followed the same main strategy as others,” Lofven said in an interview on state broadcaster SVT on Sunday evening. “Which in other words means keeping the contagion at levels that the health care system can handle.”

Lofven said that “it’s too early to draw any definitive conclusions about the success of our strategy,” despite the high death rate. The number of COVID-related deaths now totals 4,874 in Sweden, dwarfing the 597 registered in neighboring Denmark and 242 in Norway.

Rather, Sweden’s excess mortality rate “is normal for the time year,” according to Lofven. He also said methods for tracking COVID mortality rates vary between countries.

The comments follow a week of mounting criticism leveled against Lofven, after the epidemiologist he entrusted with Sweden’s COVID-19 response acknowledged he’d made mistakes. The development left many bewildered, and a key poll suggested Swedes are losing faith in their country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, last week went as far as to compare the country’s high death rates to a “massacre,” in an interview with the Aftonbladet newspaper. Even so, a separate poll showed that Lofven’s Social Democrats remain the most popular party among voters.

Rather than a failure of strategy, Lofven said increased testing has led to a spike in reported infection rates. “But if you look at people in hospitals with COVID, the number is diminishing, as is the number of deaths,” he said.

Sunday 5 p.m.: Ontario’s regional health units are reporting their lowest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases in 80 days and the fewest new fatal cases in a day since March 29, according to the Star’s latest count.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the health units had reported a total of 34,020 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,571 deaths, up a total of just 179 new cases since Saturday evening — the first day with fewer than 200 since March 26, back in the early days of rapid case growth before the COVID-19 epidemic first peaked in the province.

The rate of new infections has fallen sharply this week. Since last Sunday, Ontario has seen an average of 246 cases reported each day, the lowest for any seven-day period since March.

As has been the case this month, the majority of new infections came in the GTA. The region’s five health units saw a total of 142 new cases in 24 hours; the rest of Ontario reported 37.

But the slowdown is also being felt in the Toronto-area. On Sunday, Toronto Public Health once again reported fewer than 100 new cases, for the third straight day below that mark after more than three weeks above.

Meanwhile, the eight new fatal cases reported since Saturday evening was tied for the lowest total since March 29 (the health units have reported just eight deaths two other times since that date). The rate of deaths has down considerably from the peak rate of as many as 90 deaths in a day, seen in early May.

Earlier Sunday, the province reported that 438 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 103 in intensive care, of whom 77 are on a ventilator — numbers that have fallen sharply since early May.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 2,519 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

Sunday 1:44 p.m. Iran suffered its biggest daily death toll from the coronavirus since April 13, when the country first started to relax lockdown measures and reopen its economy, state TV reported.

So far, a total 187,427 people have been infected with the disease and 8,837 have died, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a televised statement, adding that 107 deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest number in nine weeks.