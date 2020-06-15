Ontario reports 181 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the majority in Toronto and Peel Region, as the government gets set to announce which regions can proceed to the next stage of reopening.

Most areas of the province were allowed to enter Stage 2 on Friday, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, some regions that border the United States and those with COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

The government has promised to update the public at the beginning of each week on its assessment of whether remaining regions would be ready to move to Stage 2 by the end of that week.

Toronto added 85 new cases Monday, with Peel adding 41, with all other regions reporting fewer than 10 new cases, including many with no new cases.

The total of 181 is the lowest number of new daily cases since late March. They bring the province to a total of 32,370 — an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day.

The total includes 2,527 deaths — eight more than the previous day — and 27,213 resolved cases. That's an increase of 252 resolved cases, continuing a trend of those growing more quickly than active ones.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped from 438 to 419, and the number of people on ventilators decreased as well, while intensive care rates remained stable.

Ontario completed 21,751 tests in the previous day, with Health Minister Christine Elliott noting that the falling number of new cases coincides with increased rates of testing, keeping the positivity rate at "all-time lows."

The number of long-term care homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks rose by two since Sunday, to 69. Some homes that had previous outbreaks declared resolved have re-entered outbreak situations, including Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., where nearly half of the residents died due to COVID-19. It had been outbreak-free since mid-May.

Nearly 1,800 long-term care residents have died amid outbreaks, according to data from the Ministry of Long-Term Care, which is separate than the data on overall provincial case numbers.