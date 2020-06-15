Trudeau looks to extend COVID-19 benefit

"Right now that is a first and foremost step that needs to happen," he said.

"There's going to be millions of Canadians that have no support in just a couple of weeks and they need to know there's going to be help."

Singh said his aim, however, is not to topple the government but help Canadians.

"We're flexible with the response from the government, but we're firm on the fact that people need a concrete plan about how they will get help," he said.

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos suggested Monday that Wednesday's sitting of the House of Commons could involve one vote on the previously announced spending, known as the supplementary estimates, and another debate around COVID-19 benefit programs.

The Liberal government tried last week to pass a bill that would change CERB as part of broader legislation that would have also expanded benefits for Canadians with disabilities.

The CERB-related elements were designed to address concerns the benefit was discouraging people from returning to work.

People would have seen their benefits cut off if they failed to return to work when it was "reasonable" to do so, and their employer asked them to come back, or if they were able to work but declined a reasonable job offer.

It would have also allowed people to make claims for a two-week period, rather than the current four weeks. That was intended to help Canadians facing short-term job loss or forced to take time off work to quarantine or care for someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

But that bill failed to pass after none of the opposition parties would back it.

The NDP's issue was an element of the proposed legislation that would see Canadians who fraudulently claim the $2,000-a-month CERB being fined or sent to jail.

The Conservatives had a trio of asks on the table: allowing House of Commons committees more latitude in their work, the resumption of a special Commons committee on Canada-China relations and increased funding for the auditor general.

They received commitments on none of them.

Demand for the CERB has surpassed expectations, pushing its budget to $60 billion from $35 billion.

At the same time, however, many have come off the CERB and returned to work with employers taking advantage of a federal wage subsidy program that sees the government cover up to 75 per cent of wages.

The two programs act in concert with each other, Trudeau said Monday as he urged companies to hire people back using the subsidy.

"The CERB was designed to keep everyone at home and allow us to get through the initial wave of this pandemic, now as we moved into the recovery phase we're seeing more and more companies take on the wage subsidy, which is a good thing," he said.

"But even with the economy reopening we know there are many jobs that aren't going to be coming back in the short term and that's why we're looking at continuing to help people who are on the CERB who can't find a job."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press