What they sold for: A look at local house prices in May

A $4-million home sold in Burlington last month was the highest-priced property that changed hands in the Hamilton-Burlington area in May. The top three most expensive homes sold locally by members of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington were all in Burlington, and went for between $2 million and $4 million.

“Burlington in May 2020 saw an average price of $834,808, with the average detached price just over $1 million,” said RAHB president Kathy Della-Nebbia. “Burlington is a very in-demand community.”

In Hamilton proper, May was the first month in several that none of the top three home sales were in Ancaster. This time, they were located in Flamborough, Stoney Creek and Waterdown, and ranged from $1.25 million to $1.6 million.

At the low end, the area’s bottom three sales were all between $128,000 and just over $130,000. While Della-Nebbia says she can’t share details of specific property sales, she said two were “more than likely” modular homes in Flamborough. The third, on Hamilton Mountain, was “more than likely an apartment-style property, which are typically lower priced compared to towns or detached.”