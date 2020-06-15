Navy support ships to cost another $700M

OTTAWA — The federal government says it expects to pay $700 million more for two new support ships for the navy than expected.

The new figure was revealed today as the government officially awarded a contract to Seaspan shipyards in Vancouver to build the two vessels.

The cost to build the ships was originally pegged at $2.3 billion when Seaspan was first selected to construct the vessels in 2011.

That figure was later revised up to $3.4 billion before today's announcement, which brings the total cost to $4.1 billion.