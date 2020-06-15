Dr. Henry says ‘maybe’ less restrictions this week, reports 36 COVID-19 cases

VICTORIA—British Columbia’s top doctor says lifting more COVID-19 restrictions this week would not include allowing gathers beyond 50 people.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Monday about the possibility of restrictions being eased this week.
Henry says any further openings would be on the lighter side of the scale, comparing it to adjusting a dimmer switch.
But she said that would not involve increasing gatherings beyond 50 people.
Restaurants, hair salons and personal services including dentist offices and physiotherapy clinics were permitted to reopen on May 19.
Schools in B.C. have been open on a reduced attendance schedule since June 1.
The next phase of the government’s reopening plan would include movie theatres, spas, more parks and travel.
Henry reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday and no additional deaths.
The province has a total of 2,745 cases and 168 deaths.
