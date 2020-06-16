Hamilton updates physical distancing bylaw

Hamilton has updated its physical distancing bylaw that imposes a $500 fine for anyone who fails to maintain a distance of at least two metres from others.

Hamilton’s legal officials advised the city needed to update its physical distancing bylaw after the province recently revised its emergency orders allowing gatherings of 10 people or less rather than the previous limit of five people.

Hamilton’s general issues committee approved the revised bylaw at its June 15 meeting.

Councillors approved the bylaw in early April to send a message to residents who fail to follow the province’s emergency orders. City officials said at the time that people continued to gather at the city’s many waterfalls, the escarpment stairs, and they had been playing soccer or basketball in groups of more than five at city parks. Other municipalities created their own physical distancing bylaws, including Burlington and Toronto.