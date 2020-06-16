Migrant worker test centre shutting down

Dilkens also called on the province to make testing mandatory for all migrant workers in the province.

However, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said she wouldn't blame migrant workers if they were wary of getting tested, given their precarious position.

"These folks are literally at risk of being deported if they are not able to provide the labour that they are supposed to be providing to the farm," she said. "So there has to be a guarantee put in place that they're not going to be deported and that their health and well-being is going to be looked after."

Two migrant workers from Mexico have died from the virus and nine farms in Windsor-Essex have active outbreaks.

Outbreaks have also been reported in Chatham-Kent and Haldimand-Norfolk.

On Monday, Mexico said it would not send any more temporary foreign workers to Canada until it received answers on why two died due to COVID-19.

That means as many as 5,000 temporary foreign workers expected to arrive in Canada in the coming months could be held back.

But the president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture said Tuesday that his organization has been told the halt applies only to farms with active outbreaks.

"They're just doing their due diligence for their people," Keith Currie said. "They're making sure that anyone that has an outbreak is handling it properly."

Currie also stressed that farms that employ temporary foreign workers are subjected to tough standards and inspections from federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

"I'm sure there's some bad employers out there and we want to know who they are, because we want to fix that problem," he said. "But to paint everybody with the same brush is just so unfair."

Ontario reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 11 more deaths. Roughly two-thirds of the new cases come from Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex — the only three areas that won't be in Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan as of Friday.

The new cases brought the province's total caseload to 32,554, including 2,538 deaths and 27,431 resolved cases — 218 more than the previous day.

The numbers of people in hospital and in intensive care with COVID-19 both dropped, though the number of people on ventilators rose slightly.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health is now recommending that hospitals start allowing family and caregiver visits in acute-care settings.

"Visits from family and caregivers, and other visitors contribute greatly to a patient's quality of life and well-being," Dr. David Williams said in a memo.

The number of outbreaks in long-term care homes dropped by two Tuesday to 67 and there are 24 ongoing outbreaks in retirement homes.

The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority said Tuesday it has issued an order to revoke the licence of Rosslyn Retirement Residence in Hamilton. Local media reported that the home was evacuated last month after nearly every resident was infected with COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

By Shawn Jeffords and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press