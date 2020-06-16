Families of PS752 victims want answers

"When we see Minister Champagne next week, we want to hear from him: What is the roadmap? And what is the timeframe for this? Because we can't wait forever for negotiations to end."

Esmaeilion and other members of the victims' association demanded Tuesday that Iran allow a team of international investigators comprised of countries whose citizens were on the flight so those responsible can be brought to justice.

"If Iran does not co-operate in this investigation and prosecution, it must be taken to the International Court of Justice," said Edmonton PhD student Javad Soleimani, whose wife Elnaz Nabiy was on board PS752.

Soleimani went on to warn that the Iranian government cannot be trusted — a sentiment echoed by other victims' families.

One of the key focuses in recent months has been the fate of the airliner's flight recorders, which have been recovered by Iran. Canada and others have been calling for the "black boxes" to be turned over for analysis, but Tehran has so far refused.

Canada is now pushing Iran to hand the boxes over to France. The Iranians initially promised — and then failed — to send the recorders to Ukraine by mid-March.

Last week, more than 90 days later, Iran's representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization said the country would send them directly to France — as soon as all the parties that want to be there when they are downloaded can travel.

Trudeau said Iran was blaming COVID-19 for not delivering them yet.

"The black boxes have been promised to be transferred to France but Iran is saying that they can't do it right now because of COVID," he said. "Obviously even though there's a pandemic, we're continuing to work on this issue."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press