Hamilton residents could face double-digit tax increases because of pandemic spending

But the biggest unknown is if the municipality will actually receive a financial bailout from the federal government. Discussions among the federal and provincial governments with municipal leaders have continued to take place, said Eisenberger. But so far, there has been no commitment from the federal government.

“I think they fully understand the dilemma that municipalities are in,” said Eisenberger. “They are waiting for the province to meet at the table. It will take a little longer to get some sort of agreement. I remain optimistic that the federal-provincial governments will sort it all.”

But other councillors say the federal and provincial governments have forgotten municipalities in their fight against the pandemic.

“I’m concerned there seems to be a lack of agreement from the feds and province with municipalities,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark.

“We are basically looking at draining our reserves, putting off capital investments we have already approved, and all we are hearing from the province is them repeatedly stating that they can’t do it alone. They need the feds.”

Eisenberger has already stated that the federal government needs to double the federal gas tax revenue to municipalities, a move the Liberals did in 2019 when Hamilton received $64 million. Hamilton has already incorporated its estimate $32 million in 2020 gas tax funding into its budget. Councillors approved a list of items in an attempt to stabilize the city’s spending problems, including requesting the federal government double the federal gas tax funding.

The additional $32 million in gas tax funding would allow the city to boost its COVID-19 fund to help offset the deficit, but not totally cover it, said Zegarac.

If the city does nothing to stop its financial bleeding, Zegarac said trouble looms.

“We would have some risk in 2021,” he said. “We could have some liquidity challenges.”

Eisenberger said if the federal government doesn’t come through with a financial bailout package for municipalities, including Hamilton, it would devastate the city’s economy.

“If they fail to come through with some sort of assistance, it will set us back, if not five years, then 10 years in terms of economic recovery,” said Eisenberger. “That is going to be a detriment to people employed and restoring the economy.”