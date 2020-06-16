COVID-19 pandemic should mean $150 in annual insurance savings for motorists, government document says

Still, the regulatory authority, which last year replaced the old Financial Services Commission of Ontario and the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Ontario, warned that “more relief may be appropriate.”

“FSRA will continue to actively engage with auto insurers, monitor the market and use our regulatory authority to help ensure Ontario drivers are treated fairly,” it said, adding the regulator is “not convinced every company is doing their part.”

“We have been hearing from drivers that they feel let down by certain companies and the minister is planning to follow up with those CEO’s directly.”

In April, Phillips eliminated a hurdle in the provincial Insurance Act that insurance companies said prevented them from offering rebates to Ontario drivers during the pandemic.

The internal briefing note calculated that $275 million of the $685 million in savings is because of that decision.

“On April 15, FSRA provided guidance to insurers to support such rebate programs and to facilitate premium reductions and other pathways to consumer relief,” it said.

Ontario has been in a state of emergency since March 17, forcing millions of people to work from home.

The pandemic has cost some 1.15 million Ontarians their jobs with 403,000 jobs lost in March, 689,000 in April, and 65,000 last month.

That has led to fewer people on the roads and a reduction in auto accidents and insurance claims.

