Tory leadership hopefuls face off in French

But that might be the only easy out they get. The questions are all coming from party members, submitted via video, and no translation will be provided.

Bilingualism was also an issue in the 2017 leadership race.

Reality TV star and business mogul Kevin O'Leary joined the race a day after the first French debate, and earlier in his campaign dismissed the need for bilingualism. Just a few days later he backtracked, promised to get a tutor but then eventually dropped out. At the time, he said it was clear that a leader needed to speak both languages to win the support of Quebec and the country.

Andrew Scheer, who ultimately won, had what most commentators considered passable French, honed both in school and later as the Speaker of the House of Commons.

The runner up, Maxime Bernier, was a Quebec MP and former cabinet minister.

For their campaigns, it was the politics of Quebec, not the language, that were more of a factor.

Among the factions within the party that catapulted Scheer to victory, it was believed dairy farmers were one such group in Quebec.

Bernier expressed his total disdain for the beloved policy of supply management, a system of control for dairy and other commodities out of line with his libertarian views.

Scheer actively courted the dairy lobby, so much so that after he won, he poked fun at his efforts by guzzling a carton of milk on stage at the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner.

While the party never released detailed voting results from that election, data scraped from the voting results website at the time suggests that Bernier actually won the province, though lost his own riding.

How much weight Quebec voters will have in this leadership race remains to be seen.

The party has yet to release updated membership totals.

In 2017, there were around 260,000 party members eligible to cast a ballot, and only a fraction — 6.3 per cent — were from Quebec.

But the party uses a points system to elect their leader. Every riding the country gets 100 points. How many of those points a contender gets depends on the percentage share of a vote.

As an example, if there are 100 party members in a Quebec riding and 70 vote for candidate X, that candidate gets 70 points. But if there are only 10 party members in that riding, and 7 vote for candidate X, that candidate still gets 70 points.

Scheer, despite multiple trips to Quebec in his time as leader, faltered there during the last federal election.

Among other things, voters were never able to get past his social conservative views.

With two of the four candidates vying to replace Scheer being outspoken social conservatives promising, among other things, funding and support for anti-abortion causes, many have questioned how they could perform better than him.

In a previous interview with The Canadian Press, Lewis said she believed the issue had been Scheer's failure to clearly communicate his beliefs, leading to claims he had a hidden agenda.

She's released specific promises related to abortion, among them increased funding for counselling for pregnant women and a ban on sex-selective abortions, and has said those will be the only steps she will take.

Sloan has issues his own 12-point "pro-life plan" that includes a promise to rescind the existing Conservative party policy that states a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press