A baseball writer returns to the Rogers Centre, as a food bank volunteer. The greed in the game is nowhere to be found

Peanut butter, crackers, tuna, pasta, rice, soup, sauce, cereal; more than a dozen items go into one cardboard box, or hamper. One hamper will provide one person with a week’s worth of food.

I work among volunteers dubbed the grey team; there are three more teams, dozens of volunteers, on the 100-level concourse, which is packed with food instead of fans eyeing up concessions and overpriced beer. If baseball was to come back to Toronto while this six-week campaign was ongoing — unlikely, but some inside the dome aren’t ready to give up — the on-field team would move upstairs with little disruption.

Packing the hampers is a well-oiled machine by day two of official operation, not to mention the hours that staff already put in building boxes, which seem to be hidden in every nook and cranny, as well as filling up the spacious King Club bar.

One volunteer mans one perishable item. At the “pasta shapes” table — also known as SpaghettiOs — I wait until another volunteer brings a dolly filled with boxes to my station. The dolly pusher is instructed to take a step back while I place one can in each box. The filled boxes are brought to a separate station, where they are taped shut, stacked on a pallet and wrapped for shipping.

The first shipment was destined for a Winnipeg food bank that covers the entire province of Manitoba, with the next shipment tapped for Nova Scotia, and then New Brunswick.

Breaks were on offer, but rarely taken. As one volunteer noted, it’s easy to feel helpless in the face of the coronavirus. Three and a half hours packing boxes offered a small opportunity to help. The morning shift packed more than 65 pallets, with another such shift scheduled for the afternoon, after the area was properly sanitized.

The goal through July is to assemble 390,000 food packs, said Food Banks Canada CEO Christopher Hatch. That’s eight million meals.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, more than one million people visited food banks across Canada each month. That number has gone up about 20 per cent overall since the pandemic hit. Hatch expects it will grow even more when the government end its pandemic-related financial supports.

Supplies are generally low during the summer months, Easter fundraisers were cancelled and people aren’t donating as much during the crisis, which makes the timing of this initiative “absolutely phenomenal,” Hatch said. The Rogers family also gifted $20 million to Food Banks Canada on Monday, a record-setting donation that will be used to purchase food in the fall, to fund food banks and to cover shipping costs.

“It’s transformational, it’s huge,” Hatch said.

“We don’t know what’s coming. We’re preparing for the worst, if you will. We don’t know how bad it’s going to get. You’ve got eight and a half million people currently on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Eight and a half million people. Our unemployment rate’s at 13 per cent. Wage subsidy and so forth, those go away we don’t know what we’re going to face.”

People are sick, some gravely. Many have died. Some have lost loved ones. Others have lost income and their sense of security. Many worry about where their next meal will come from. And that’s just in Canada.

Baseball players and owners are fighting over what — or how much — it will take to get back them back to the ballpark. A return to the Rogers Centre of today is an important reminder that there’s much more stake.

Laura Armstrong is a Star sports reporter based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @lauraarmy