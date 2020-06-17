‘Insensitive’ school assignment sparks parent’s call for change in way Hamilton’s Catholic board handles racism

A nice gesture, Manswell said, but one she felt lacked credence.

She said there’s been a pattern of racially charged incidents at the school — and a pattern of inaction.

Earlier this year, when kids were still in school, Manswell said her daughter came home in tears after a group of boys refused to stop singing a song with the N-word around her.

“She asked them to stop and they didn’t. She went to the principal and told him what was happening,” said Manswell, who added her eldest daughter also attended the school in years past and experienced similar acts of racism.

“Obviously, I called the school asking if they were aware and what would be done.”

“This isn’t OK. This has been going on for years. What is your policy when children experience racism?” Manswell told the principal at the time. “I was basically told there is no policy in place, and I was a little outraged. There should be zero-tolerance to racism.”

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board’s equity and inclusive education policy mentions the word racism once. The words “Black” and “Indigenous” do not appear at all. There is also no policy listed concerning consequences to discriminatory behaviour.

Manswell said in the case of the boys who repeatedly sang a racial epithet in front of her daughter, the school had them apologize.

“I don’t think that’s good enough because my daughter is going to carry this,” she said. “If this happens in a workplace, people lose their jobs.”

Pat Daly, chair of the school board, said he’s unaware of the incident involving the boys, but stressed the board remains committed to disavowing discrimination in all forms.

“I absolutely agree that if staff, students, anyone, is using the N-word or (committing) any other act of racism, then absolutely there should be consequences, for sure,” he said.

As for the assignment, Daly characterized it as an isolated incident, albeit “insensitive, inappropriate,” and hopes “the parents will understand that.” He expressed regret on behalf of the board and apologized to the Indigenous community.

The Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion, along with Manswell, have called for a meeting with the board to address what the group’s executive director Kojo Damptey calls a “continued pattern of systemic racism” at the board’s schools.

A date for the meeting has not yet been set.