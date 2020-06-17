National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week; Premier Doug Ford has extended all emergency orders to June 30

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago, making it the second month in a row for negative inflation after a 0.2 per cent drop for April.

Prices rose in four of the eight major components on a year-over-year basis.

8:48 a.m.: Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central American leader said late Tuesday in a television message.

Hernández said that over the weekend he began feeling some discomfort and on Tuesday received the test results.

He said it was part of the risk that comes with the job. With his responsibilities, he said, he could not stay at home constantly.

8:15 a.m.: Beijing reported a slight increase in new coronavirus cases Wednesday as it fights a new outbreak with strict measures aimed at reducing human contact and the chances of a new wave of infections across the country.

More than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been cancelled as the city limits travel in and out of the city, especially from districts where new cases have been detected.

The website of the Communist Party’s Global Times said that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 1,255 flights to and from the capital’s two major airports have been scrapped.

Beijing said it had essentially eradicated local transmission but in recent days has added 137 cases in the city of 20 million people.

7:50 a.m.: A Code Orange used to be rare and unexpected. But COVID-19 changed that. At St. Michael’s we have had nine of what we now call “COVID Code Oranges” since early April, writes Dr. Carolyn Snider, the chief of emergency medicine at Unity Health Toronto — St. Michael’s Hospital.

7:11 a.m. Premier Doug Ford is extending Ontario’s emergency orders until the end of the month even though the province’s economy is gradually opening up as new COVID-19 cases start to dwindle.

Ford on Wednesday announced that all emergency orders in force under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act will remain in effect until June 30.

That’s the same day the province’s state of emergency, which has been in place since March 17, is due to expire. By law, the orders must be spelled out and renewed every fortnight even during an emergency.

The premier said another extension was necessary to ensure the government can “safely and gradually reopen the province.”

6:45 a.m. Indonesia surpassed Singapore as the country with the most number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia as the world’s fourth-most populous nation ramped up testing across the archipelago to contain the pandemic.

Confirmed new cases jumped 1,031 in the past 24 hours, taking Indonesia’s total to 41,431, Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said at a briefing in Jakarta. That exceeded Singapore’s tally of 41,216, official data showed. The nation’s death toll stood at 2,276, also the highest in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia has seen a surge in infections in recent weeks with the ramping up of virus testing as authorities began easing social distancing rules in capital Jakarta and other cities to revive an economy brought to a halt by the pandemic. President Joko Widodo and other officials have called for steps to prevent a second wave of infections and threatened to reimpose social distancing rules to contain the virus.

6 a.m.: Executive health-care clinic Medcan plans to provide a COVID-19 antibody test to clients next month, at a price, the Toronto-based company says.

Unlike swab tests that determine if someone has an active infection, these blood tests show whether people have developed antibodies that suggest they’ve already had COVID-19 and could be protected from getting it again.

But experts have urged caution. There are concerns with accuracy and false positives. And scientists think but haven’t yet proven with strong evidence, that if you have the antibodies you are immune from getting the disease again.

6 a.m.: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says a state ceremony will be held on July 16 to honour more than 27,000 people who have died in the pandemic.

Speaking to lawmakers, Sánchez said Wednesday that the ceremony will be presided over by King Felipe VI, Spain’s head of state, and attended by top officials from the European Union and the World Health Organization.

It will take place four months after Spain imposed one of the strictest lockdowns. Confining the population at home and halting most of the economic activity, it took nearly two months to curb the outbreak.

Spain has had more than 244,000 confirmed cases. Although daily deaths are believed to have dropped to a single digit, the government has kept the fatality toll at 27,136 for two weeks as it revises inconsistencies on reporting from different regional authorities.

5:58 a.m.: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has assigned a top military leader to oversee the nation’s border quarantine measures after what she described as an “unacceptable failure” by health officials in allowing two women who had recently returned from London to leave quarantine before they had been tested for the virus.

The women, who are New Zealand citizens, had flown home to visit a dying parent and were granted an exemption to leave their mandatory 14-day quarantine early on compassionate grounds. They then travelled by car from Auckland to Wellington, where they tested positive for the virus.

Health officials said the women had no contact with other people on their road trip. However, officials said they are contacting 320 people who may have come into contact with the women on their flight or in the hotel they stayed at during their time in quarantine.

Before the two new cases were announced Tuesday, New Zealand had gone more than three weeks without reporting any new cases and was considered virus-free.

Ardern has advocated tough border measures to prevent another outbreak and has cancelled quarantine exemptions on compassionate grounds while the case is investigated further.

She said she had appointed Air Commodore Digby Webb, the assistant chief of defence, to oversee all quarantine and managed isolation facilities.

5:57 a.m.: China’s capital reported a slight increase in the numbers confirmed new coronavirus cases Wednesday as it seeks to battle the recent outbreak with strict measures aimed at reducing human contact and the chances of a new wave of infections across the country.

The capital, which had seemed to have the outbreak under control, reported 31 cases, up from 27 the day before, primarily linked to the city of 20 million’s largest wholesale market in its southwest.

Nationwide, China reported 44 new cases, around the average for recent days. Eleven of those were brought from abroad by Chinese travellers, while one other local case was from Hebei province adjacent to Beijing and one in the eastern province of Zhejiang further south.

No new deaths were reported and just 252 people are currently in treatment for COVID-19, with another 113 being isolated and observed for being suspected cases or for testing positive for the virus without showing any symptoms.

5:55 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a confidence vote today but there’s little chance his minority Liberal government will fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau assured the support of New Democrat MPs by announcing Tuesday that his government is extending the $2,000-a-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit for another eight weeks.

In return for extending the CERB, a spokeswoman for the NDP, Melanie Richer, said New Democrat MPs will vote in favour this evening of the supplementary spending estimates — some $87 billion in planned, primarily pandemic-related, government spending.

Only about $6 billion actually involves new spending; the other $81 billion has already been approved by Parliament.

Because the Liberals hold only a minority of seats in the House of Commons, they need the support of at least one of the main opposition parties to pass legislation and avoid defeat on confidence votes.

4 a.m.: There are 99,467 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on June 17, 2020, according to The Canadian Press, (including 8,213 deaths, 61,443 resolved).

Quebec: 54,146 confirmed (including 5,269 deaths, 22,350 resolved)

Alberta: 7,482 confirmed (including 151 deaths, 6,882 resolved)

British Columbia: 2,756 confirmed (including 168 deaths, 2,416 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,061 confirmed (including 62 deaths, 997 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 684 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 631 resolved)

Manitoba: 293 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 292 resolved), 11 presumptive

Newfoundland and Labrador: 261 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 257 resolved)

New Brunswick: 163 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 131 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Tuesday 5:45 p.m.: Ontario has once again seen fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases amid a steep fall in infections, according to the Star’s latest count.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the province’s regional health units had reported a total of 34,418 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,595 deaths, up a total of 187 new cases in 24 hours — the second day in the last three with fewer than 200 new cases, down again after a brief jump Monday.

Before the recent downturn, the last day in which the units reported fewer than 200 cases was March 26, back in the early days of rapid case growth before the COVID-19 epidemic first peaked in the province.

As has been the case in recent weeks, the overwhelming majority of new COVID-19 infections in Ontario continue to occur in the GTA; just 56 of Tuesday’s cases outside in the region’s five health units. But the rate of new cases is also falling sharply in the Toronto area.

On Tuesday, Toronto Public Health reported fewer than 100 new cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the 16 new fatal cases reported since Monday evening was up slightly from a downward trend that has seen the rate of deaths fall from a peak of 90 deaths in a single day, seen in early May.

Earlier Tuesday, the province reported that 413 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 98 in intensive care, of whom 70 are on a ventilator. Those numbers have also have fallen sharply since early May.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 2,538 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.