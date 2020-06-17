TORONTO — The Ontario provincial government has extended all emergency orders currently in force until the end of June.

Premier Doug Ford says the province will review each of the orders on a case-by-case basis to determine whether they can be adjusted or lifted as officials work to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Some emergency orders were eased earlier this month, including a limit on social gatherings which is now set at 10 people instead of the previous limit of five.

Most of the province has also entered the second stage of re-opening, allowing more businesses to operate again.