Hamilton woman fends off cancer and COVID with ‘F* It!’ podcast

She married a Hawaiian who was a submariner in the U.S. navy, and they had a family, and moved between naval bases. Then she had an affair with a man from Hamilton, and married him at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope six years ago, and settled here.

Her second husband, Erik Ledin, is a McMaster University kinesiology graduate who founded an online fitness training business. Amy met him online when she ran a similar venture in the U.S.

From her first marriage she has a son and daughter; she has a daughter with Erik, and his son and daughter from a previous marriage all live in their home as well.

Seven years ago, she was diagnosed with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer. And then, in June 2018, she says doctors told her she might only live four to six months.

She was terrified.

“Erik said to me, ‘do you believe you will beat this?’ Because you have to fully believe. I visualized what the doctors would say in six months, what the scans would look like. And I thought, when I beat this, I’m going full steam ahead.”

Six months later, in December 2018, following chemotherapy, she was told she was cancer free.

“I was so excited, but then the fear came back. I thought I’d have freedom and peace, but no, I was still playing small in 2019.”

And then, this past March, she had symptoms and initial blood work that suggested the cancer had returned.

She wasn’t able to get scans to confirm the blood work, she says, because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

She consulted with her doctors at a cancer centre in Buffalo — she has also been treated at Juravinski Cancer Centre — who prescribed her chemo pills to take for eight weeks “as a life insurance policy.”

She lost her hair once again during the treatment, and while managing the household and helping kids with school work, recommitted herself to launching a podcast.

Six episodes have aired since the first on June 9, and she has 14 more recorded.

She shares her experiences with cancer, and the affair, and giving up a child for adoption at 18, as challenges to overcome: “You create your own reality ... I’m a big believer in my future self.”

Among the concepts she discusses with guests is a mindfulness exercise to create “core characters” for yourself; alter egos to help you find courage. It helps you trigger or trick your brain into believing, she says.

“I created Cyborg, my alter ego for fighting cancer. Amy is weak at times, but not Cyborg.”

Ledin was recently allowed to return to hospital for followup tests. On May 21 she learned she is cancer free.

She says either this most recent round of chemo medication did the trick, or her initial blood work had returned a false positive.

Ledin doesn’t worry about what’s to come. Instead she works at what she calls “manifesting” a positive future.

And no matter what, it’s always good to have Cyborg Amy ready in the wings if necessary.