Two councillors support calls to ‘defund’ Hamilton police

Two Hamilton city councillors have joined calls to cut the police budget to reinvest funds in other services amid outrage over the deaths of racialized people in custody.

“Today, we’re here at the request of thousands of residents that we serve to add our support to the call to defund the police and prioritize investing in community safety and in well-being,” Nrinder Nann said live on Facebook with colleague Maureen Wilson on Wednesday.

“Hamiltonians have heard the call and are responding,” Wilson added, noting nearly 4,000 have signed a petition calling on council to “defund” police.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes — has sparked an international movement to reform police and slash budgets. In Hamilton, rallies have taken to streets and parks to protest police violence and anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism.