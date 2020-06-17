Quebec coroner to probe long-term care homes

As it continues to reopen, the province announced that virtually all indoor and outdoor physical training activities — with the exception of combat sports — will be allowed to resume next week.

Junior education minister Isabelle Charest said gyms, arenas and other indoor training facilities can open June 22, the same day team sports will also be allowed to resume. Public and private beaches can also reopen next week.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed indoors together, said Charest, and players will still need to keep a two-metre distance from each other — most of the time.

"Physical distancing remains the rule to respect," she said. "However, during team games, accidental and sporadic contact will be accepted."

The only physical activity still banned is combat sports, Charest said, though martial arts centres will be allowed to open for training and conditioning purposes.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's director of public health, said authorities are confident in their pace of reopening, given that COVID-19 infection indicators continue to improve.

"It has gone down everywhere," said Arruda, who joined Charest at the news conference in Quebec City. "There are still some zones in Montreal and Laval that are still a little hot ... but we don't have what we call, active community transmission."

Charest and Arruda recognized during the news conference that authorities can't control everyone's behaviour and said they are relying on people's good faith.

Locker rooms and bathrooms inside gyms and arenas can remain open, for instance, but Arruda and Charest asked people to avoid using them in order to reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission.

Also on Wednesday, Arruda confirmed that places of worship are among the institutions that will be able to open Monday, when the government permits indoor gatherings of up to 50 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

By Giuseppe Valiante and Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press