Don’t just say it — spray it; pads and pools reopening in Hamilton as part of Ontario’s Stage 2 strategy

Our prime minister might regret with levity having added “speaking moistly” to our COVID vocabulary, but it is an apt way to describe Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s announcement: This Friday, June 19, as part of the city catching up with Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening, the ... wait for it, kids ... spray pads will be open! Not just the restaurants and hair salons.

And, soon, the pools, too.

“I am pleased to share that 65 of the city’s 68 spray pads will be turned on by Friday,” said Eisenberger in a release issued June 17.

You can find the nearest spray pad by visiting www.hamilton.ca/parks-recreation/recreation/spray-pads.

The following indoor and outdoor pools will open the week of Monday, July 6: Ancaster Lions Outdoor; Coronation Outdoor Pool; Dundas Driving Park; H.G. Brewster Pool; Huntington Park Recreation Centre; Jimmy Thompson Pool; Ryerson Recreation Centre; Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre; Stoney Creek Recreation Centre; Westmount Recreation Centre.

The following outdoor pools will open the week of Monday, July 13: Birge Outdoor Pool; Green Acres Outdoor Pool; Inch Park Outdoor Pool; Walker Outdoor Pool.

The mayor’s office notes that COVID-19 precautions, such as physical distancing of two metres and no gathering in large crowds or groups, careful hand washing, remain in effect at the spray pads and pools. And those who are sick or show signs of being sick should avoid use of pools and spray pads and other public spaces.

The pools and spray pads will be joined in the coming back on of hair salons and Hamilton’s bars and restaurants, which, says the mayor’s office, are now reopening in stages for dining in outdoor areas, such as patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent premises, with distancing between tables and limits on the number of patrons

For more on the city’s reopening visit www.hamilton.ca/reopens.