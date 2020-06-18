Ontario to test COVID-19 tracking with smartphone app

Ontario will soon begin testing a national smartphone app for people with COVID-19, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The app developed in consultation by the Canadian Digital Service, Shopify and the Ontario government will be “strictly voluntary,” Trudeau said Thursday, scooping an announcement to be made by Premier Doug Ford at 1 p.m.

The app will be most effective when as many as people as possible have it,” Trudeau said.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, a health-care professional will help you upload your status anonymously to a national network,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

“Other users who have the app and have been in proximity to you will then be alerted that they’ve been exposed to someone who’s tested positive.”

They will be encouraged to contact their local public health unit and no personal information will be collected or shared, Trudeau added.

The app comes as the country surpasses 100,000 cases of COVID-19, including more than 34,000 cases and 2,600 deaths in Ontario. The number of active cases of COVID-19 fell to 2,360 in Ontario on Thursday.

