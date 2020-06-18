New mobile app for contact tracing ready

OTTAWA — A made-in-Canada mobile app to alert Canadians who may have been exposed to a person infected with COVID-19 is ready for testing in Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.

Trudeau said using the app is completely voluntary and it will not share or store any personal information, including a user's geographical location.

"It will be up to individual Canadians to decide whether to download the app or not but the app will be most effective when as many people as possible have it."

The app was developed by Canadian Digital Service, Ontario Digital Service, Blackberry, and volunteers from Shopify who helped build it. The app uses Bluetooth software that was developed by phone-makers like Apple and Google. It creates and shares an anonymous identification code from your phone to any phone that also has the app and comes into close proximity with your own for an extended period of time. Your phone will also collect codes from those phones and store them for 14 days.

If you, or any of those phone owners, are diagnosed with COVID-19, public health officials will help you upload that fact to the app, and any phones that were logged by yours in the previous 14 days will receive a notification that the user may have been exposed to COVID-19. Those users will be asked to contact health authorities for help.

The United Kingdom announced Thursday that it was abandoning efforts to create their own software in favour of contact tracing apps that also use the same Bluetooth software.

Trudeau said the federal privacy commissioner was involved in the development and every consideration has been given to protecting privacy because the government is very aware that if Canadians are worried about their privacy they won't use the app.

Trudeau said the app will run in the background and not eat up much battery, and no personal information will be stored.

The logs that keep track of which phones were in contact with each other will use anonymized codes, he said.

Concerns about privacy have been paramount in discussions of contact tracing apps, and Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner wasted no time raising it as an issue Thursday.