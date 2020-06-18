OTTAWA — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is defending the actions of one of his MPs, who NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called a racist for blocking a New Democrat motion on systemic racism in the RCMP.

The dispute led to the Speaker barring Singh from the House of Commons Wednesday.

Blanchet says Bloc MP Alain Therrien is anything but a racist and denied the MP made a gesture that Singh described as "dismissive" and "the face of racism."

He says he hopes Singh will apologize for painting his party as discriminatory, and if not, he hopes the Speaker of the House of Commons will respond with a more "severe" penalty than a 24-hour suspension.