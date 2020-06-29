Flamborough equestrian centres, therapeutic riding facility face tough road ahead

“With our therapeutic riding, it is very much hands on,” explained Ann Caine, board president and volunteer fundraiser, adding most riders rely on the trainers to mount and position them in their saddle.

“There’s a lot of close contact. “

For the not-for-profit organization that caters to residents with special needs, the cancellation impacts are not just financial. Riders, explained Caine, will face setbacks in their therapy, which not only helps develop and strengthen their core, but is also good for their mental health.

However, not all programming has been cancelled at Sunrise. Some life skills program participants can continue with their therapy, provided they can do the majority of the groundwork and mount the horses without assistance.

Additional measures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of all, including twice-daily sanitizing of the facility’s office.

A skeleton staff of senior instructors are working to put 27 therapy horses through their paces.

The impacts of the pandemic are nothing Caine’s ever seen before in Sunrise’s 38 years of service. “It’s pretty hard,” she said.

Still, Sunrise is thinking of ways to make the most of the current situation and assess ways they can use their horses to help empower people.

The team joined members of the Canadian Therapeutic Riding Association to brainstorm “survival strategies” during a recent Zoom video conferencing call that included voices from British Columbia to Newfoundland.

“Everybody’s in the same boat,” said Caine. “We’re all trying to decide what to do.”

At Vector, many questions and conversations centre around the future of the horses — and the sport.

“We’re only at a 30 per cent of what we were in the fall in terms of the lessons that we’re running,” said Lineker, noting nothing is off the table as Vector explores its options, which could include selling some school horses to shrink its lesson program.

As a training centre, Vector develops young riders and helps move them up through the ranks and into the competitive show ring.

“From an industry perspective, it will hit us very hard because we are the foundation of the entire sport,” she said. “When this level of the industry gets devastated, it will have an impact all the way through the sport.”

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the bottom line of numerous businesses, the Review wanted to check in with riding centres to see how they were coping with the situation.