Flamborough equestrian centres, therapeutic riding facility face tough road ahead

Flamborough’s equestrian community is facing hard realities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of summer lessons, shows and riding camps.
At Vector Equestrian in Westover, riding camps scheduled for July have been cancelled, a financial hit that will impact the centre — and the sport — well into the year.
“We have had to refund all of that money,” said Jenny Lineker, the equestrian facility’s co-owner. “It is a bit of a seasonal business so we make our money in the summer going to horse shows, running our camps.
"That’s what helps us feed the horses through the rest of the year.”
The equine industry, according to Ontario Equestrian, is facing a tough road ahead.
“While horses are classified as livestock in several key pieces of federal legislation and provincial planning policies, most equine boarding and lesson barns do not meet the definition of farms for tax purposes,” said the provincial association dedicated to promoting the sport.
A campaign to support lesson horses and riding school, Ontario Equestrian has launched For the Herd, a fundraising initiative introduced by Jen Sweet, of nearby Ayr.
Support for horses and riding schools is also coming in at the grassroots level, according to Lineker, who explained that many associated with Vector have supported the facility by sponsoring school horses.
“We were very fortunate because we’ve got such a good community of people in our barn,” she said. But the riding facility’s co-owner knows it won’t be forever. “You know the sponsorship kind of wanes when you start back up.”
Sunrise Therapeutic Riding and Learning Centre, located just north of Flamborough, has also been impacted by the pandemic, which prompted the cancellation of all riding camps and many of its lessons and programs for the foreseeable future.
“With our therapeutic riding, it is very much hands on,” explained Ann Caine, board president and volunteer fundraiser, adding most riders rely on the trainers to mount and position them in their saddle.
“There’s a lot of close contact. “
For the not-for-profit organization that caters to residents with special needs, the cancellation impacts are not just financial. Riders, explained Caine, will face setbacks in their therapy, which not only helps develop and strengthen their core, but is also good for their mental health.
However, not all programming has been cancelled at Sunrise. Some life skills program participants can continue with their therapy, provided they can do the majority of the groundwork and mount the horses without assistance.
Additional measures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of all, including twice-daily sanitizing of the facility’s office.
A skeleton staff of senior instructors are working to put 27 therapy horses through their paces.
The impacts of the pandemic are nothing Caine’s ever seen before in Sunrise’s 38 years of service. “It’s pretty hard,” she said.
Still, Sunrise is thinking of ways to make the most of the current situation and assess ways they can use their horses to help empower people.
The team joined members of the Canadian Therapeutic Riding Association to brainstorm “survival strategies” during a recent Zoom video conferencing call that included voices from British Columbia to Newfoundland.
“Everybody’s in the same boat,” said Caine. “We’re all trying to decide what to do.”
At Vector, many questions and conversations centre around the future of the horses — and the sport.
“We’re only at a 30 per cent of what we were in the fall in terms of the lessons that we’re running,” said Lineker, noting nothing is off the table as Vector explores its options, which could include selling some school horses to shrink its lesson program.
As a training centre, Vector develops young riders and helps move them up through the ranks and into the competitive show ring.
“From an industry perspective, it will hit us very hard because we are the foundation of the entire sport,” she said. “When this level of the industry gets devastated, it will have an impact all the way through the sport.”
