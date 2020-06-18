Indigenous bank workers face barriers: study

TORONTO — A new study says significant barriers continue to exist when it comes to hiring, retaining and promoting Indigenous workers in Canada's banking and financial sector.

The report from the Canadian Human Rights Commission is based on data from a 2018 survey of 36 employers, including the country's six largest banks and other prominent organizations like Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Export Development Canada.

The commission says 40 per cent of the employers it surveyed identified barriers in their hiring practices for Indigenous women and men, and have implemented measures to eliminate them.

The top employment barriers named related to recruitment strategies, selection processes and the lack of Indigenous role models and mentors in the industry.