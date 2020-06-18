Senate urged to censure Sen. Victor Oh

OTTAWA — The Senate's ethics committee is recommending that a Conservative senator be censured for breaching the upper house’s ethics code when he accepted an all-expenses-paid trip to China in 2017.

The committee's recommendation follows a February report by the Senate ethics officer, who found that Sen. Victor Oh blurred the line between his private and public affairs throughout the trip.

Pierre Legault ruled that Oh breached the code four times and then withheld information and deliberately misled the investigation into the trip, raising questions about his integrity.

The upper house's ethics committee says there is no specific remedy for the sections of the code Oh violated.